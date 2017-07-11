The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State has closed the school following a student protest which turned violent.

According to a memo dated Monday, July 10, 2017, the closure will last 4 weeks and will take effect immediately.

Over the weekend preceding the closure, students protested the death of one of their colleagues due to what they deemed the Polytechnic's negligence.

Reports suggest that the student had been refused medical care for failing to provide his ID card, after he was stabbed by hoodlums who attacked his lodge. He eventually passed away while awaiting medical care.

In response, his colleagues had entered the school premises, destroying school infrastructure, including the school clinic and rousing tensions.

On Monday, academic activities were suspended while the Polytechnic's management held an emergency meeting with students leaders to deliberate on the matter.

The President of the Student Union Government also advised students to stay away from the school's campus until further directives.

Officers of the Navy were seen on campus, purportedly to discourage any repeat of the weekend's unrest.

As part of the closure, students have been instructed to vacate the school's campus with immediate effect.

Signed by the Polytechnic's Deputy Registrar (Academic Affairs), B. I. F Unwuchola, the memo says ".... the Academic Board, at its meeting held this morning, reviewed the palpable tension that has so far been generated and approved the closure of the Polytechnic for 4 weeks".

The Polytechnic will be re-opened on Friday, August 6, 2017.