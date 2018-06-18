Pulse.ng logo
Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five

Three games will be played on match day five of the 2018 Mundial

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five
Sweden will start life in the World Cup without Zlatan Ibrahimovic who refused to come out of retirement at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Group F which has Germany looks tricky, especially after the defending champions lost against Mexico on Sunday.

One of the tournament's favourites Belgium will take on debutants Panama in the first group G game G game at 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

The Germans are looking forward  to the first country to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Harry Kane's led England will prove their mettle against Tunisia as they begin their campaign to do well at the Mundial

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

