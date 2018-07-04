Pulse.ng logo
Colombia players receive death threats for wasting penalties

World Cup 2018 Colombia players receive death threats for wasting penalties against England

Carlos Bacca and Uribe’s lives are in danger after squandering their kicks against England

  Published:
play Colombia players receive death threats for wasting penalties against England
Carlos Bacca and Uribe have received death threats on social media from some Colombia fans after they failed to score their penalties against England.

Yery Mina scored an injury minute equaliser for Colombia to send their round of 16 clash against England into extra time.

However, the South Americans lost 4-3 on penalties with Uribe and Carlos Bacca, emerging as the villain in the shootout.

The players have received death threats via social media after Colombia exit.

They have been warned not to step their foots in Colombia, if they don’t want to face their untimely death, especially Carlos Bacca who is being criticised for taking the worse kick

It would be recalled that Andreas Escobar, a former Colombia player was assassinated after he scored an own goal in the 1994 FIFA World Cup

