Nigerian wrestlers to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia have been given a financial reward worth N13.9 million for their performances by Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson.

The Nigerian Wrestling Federation team were received by the governor on Tuesday, April 24 in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state.

The wrestling team added three gold two silver and three medals to Team Nigeria’s haul at the Games .

The governor has set out to reward medal winners, participants and the coaching crew of the wrestling team.

The gold medal winners received N 1.5 million, silver medal winners received N 1 million, while the bronze medal winners received N 700,000.

The coaching crew received N 1,000,000 million, while wrestlers who participated at the games but were unable to win a medal were also rewarded N 500,000.

In a report by ACLSports Daniel Igali who is the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), thanked the governor for rewarding the wrestling team.

He said, “The Bayelsa State governor has been supportive of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation,”

“He is concerned about wrestling because he was a former wrestler and his father was a foremost wrestler in Nigeria. He also knows the importance of wrestling to an Ijaw man.”

Igali also hailed the governor for his continuous support for wrestlers and the development of wrestling in Nigeria.

He said, “This is a governor who traveled to Glasgow to cheer the wrestling team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games,”

“He is our biggest supporter and we are happy for this gesture bestowed upon us today.”

With a total of eight medals, the wrestling team provided more medals for Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games than any event.