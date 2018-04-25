Home > Sports > More Sports >

Nigerian wrestlers to 2018 Commonwealth Games get N13.9m as reward

Gold Coast 2018 Nigerian wrestlers to Commonwealth Games get N13.9m as reward

Governor Seriake Dickson rewards Nigerian wrestlers to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

  • Published:
Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria competes against Azhar Hussain of Pakistan play Nigeria's wrestling team won 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian wrestlers to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia have been given a financial reward worth N13.9 million for their performances by Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson.

The Nigerian Wrestling Federation team were received by the governor on Tuesday, April 24 in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state.

The wrestling team added three gold two silver and three medals to Team Nigeria’s haul at the Games.

The governor has set out to reward medal winners, participants and the coaching crew of the wrestling team.

The gold medal winners received N 1.5 million, silver medal winners received N 1 million, while the bronze medal winners received N 700,000.

Governor Dickson and Blessing Oborududu play Governor Dickson rewarded the wrestlers with financially (ACL Sports)

 

The coaching crew received N 1,000,000 million, while wrestlers who participated at the games but were unable to win a medal were also rewarded N 500,000.

In a report by ACLSports Daniel Igali who is the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), thanked the governor for rewarding the wrestling team.

He said, “The Bayelsa State governor has been supportive of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation,”

“He is concerned about wrestling because he was a former wrestler and his father was a foremost wrestler in Nigeria. He also knows the importance of wrestling to an Ijaw man.”

Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria celebrates victory over Pooja Dhanda of India in the Women's Freestyle 57 kg Gold Medal match play Nigeria's wrestling team contributed eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Hannah Peters Getty Images)

 

Igali also hailed the governor for his continuous support for wrestlers and the development of wrestling in Nigeria.

He said, “This is a governor who traveled to Glasgow to cheer the wrestling team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games,”

“He is our biggest supporter and we are happy for this gesture bestowed upon us today.”

With a total of eight medals, the wrestling team provided more medals for Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games than any event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Divine Oduduru Nigerian sprinter breaks 14-year school record in the U.Sbullet
2 Funke Oshonaike Nigerian tennis recalls sexual abuse and heartbreak...bullet
3 Gold Coast 2018 Team Nigeria ends Commonwealth Games with 24 medalsbullet

Related Articles

Gold Coast 2018 One bronze, 2 gold medals for Team Nigeria in wrestling at Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018 Team Nigeria ends Commonwealth Games with 24 medals
Gold Coast 2018 One more silver, 2 bronze medals for Nigeria at Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018 5 things to know about Commonwealth Games
John Emmanuel Nigerian wrestler tops world ranking
Gold Coast 2018 Federal government sets out financial reward for Team Nigeria to Commonwealth Games
Beat The Street Event Nigerian wrestlers to compete in New York City
Africa Wrestling Championship Nigeria now has 9 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals
Africa Wrestling Championship Nigeria win 2 gold, 2 bronze medals on opening day of tournament

Sports

Divine Oduduru
Pulse Opinion Oduduru’s progress at Texas Tech highlights worrying decline of talent development in Nigeria
Team Nigeria at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Gold Coast 2018 2 Nigerian coaches, one athlete disappear in Australia after Commonwealth Games
Team Nigeria returns from Commonwealth Games in Australia
Gold Coast 2018 Team Nigeria back from Commonwealth Games
Golden State Warriors
2018 NBA Playoffs Live updates, schedule and results