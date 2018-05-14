news

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru on Sunday, May 13 won three titles with Texas Tech in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events at the Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Oduduru who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games is on scholarship in the United States .

The 21-year-old has become a leading athlete for his University and was impressive again as he led his team to victory.

Oduduru started off when he won the 4x100 relay with Darien Tennon, Andrew Hudson and Joel Latson as they finished with a time of 39.39s.

He then moved on to the 100m which he won with a time of 10.11s and also won the 200m with a time 20.13s which was a new Texas Tech record, the fifth fastest time in the United States and his season record and personal best.

A statement on the website of Texas Tech named Oduduru the High Point Scorer in the competition as he led his team to victory in the 100m, 200m, and also in the 4x100m relay.

Head coach of Texas Tech, Wes Kittley was excited about Oduduru's performance in the 2018 Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Clyde Hart Stadium.

He said, "Wasn't he special? Wow, fabulous in the 200, 100 and in the 4x100."

"He's a three-time champion today and the high point scorer. I'm really proud of him."

Oduduru has been impressive since he moved to the the United States as he broke a 14-year school record recently .