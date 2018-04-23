news

Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru on Saturday, April 21 broke the Texas Tech 14-year 100m record at the Michael Johnson Invitational in the United States of America.

Oduduru who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games is on scholarship in the United States .

Oduduru achieved the feat by running a personal best time of 10.10s to emerge winner in the 100m invitational event.

The time of 10.10s by Oduduru bettered the previous recorded at the event held by Tyree Gailes when he ran a time of 10.11 at the 2004 Outdoor National Championships.

Speaking after the achievement, head coach Wes Kittley stated that was the best he has seen of Oduduru since he arrived the campus.

He said, "I am really proud of Divine and how he set his race up,”

"I think he had the best start I have seen out of him since he arrived on campus. It was great to see him get a wind-legal 100-meter mark!"

After his achievement in the 100m Oduduru also finished second in the 4x400m relay event.

The Nigerian and his teammates CJ Jones, Sean Hooper and Vincent Crisp finished second with a time of 3:02.82 a time which is fifth in the school’s history.

Oduduru has been impressive since he moved to the the United States as he broke a 20-year-old record in the 200m .

Oduduru was not part of the Nigerian contingent to the 2018 Commonwealth Games due to school commitments but big things are expected of the 21-year-old ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.