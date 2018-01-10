Home > Sports > More Sports >

Athletics Federation of Nigeria

Athletics Federation of Nigeria Athletics Federation of Nigeria releases schedule for Golden League

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has released the schedule for the second Golden League

  • Published:
Nigerian athletes play Nigerian athletes are expected to participate in the Golden league meet. (Bongo Life)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have released their schedule for the second Golden League meet.

The new schedule sees a shift in the venue, the competition which was earlier scheduled to be in Lagos has now been shifted to the University of Port Harcourt sports center, Rivers state.

The competition is scheduled to commence from Friday 26 January to Saturday 27, participating athletes are to arrive on Thursday 25 and depart on Sunday 28 January.

play Athletes are set to participate in the Golden league meet

 

In a memo circulated by AFN Secretary General Akawo Amaechi, All participating Athletes, are expected to submit their entries on or before midnight Tuesday 23 January, as no entries would be accepted at the event.

The Golden league men competitions are 200m, 400m, 10,000, 110m hurdles, 20,000m race walk, shot put, javelin, long jump, triple jump, and decathlon.

While the women’s competition are 200m, 400m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, 20,000m race walk, shot put, javelin, high jump, triple jump.

play Various categories for Athletes to participate in preparation for the Commonwealth games.

 

The Golden league meet will serve as preparatory competition for Athletes towards the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The competition is scheduled to commence from Friday 26 January to Saturday 27, participating athletes are to arrive on Thursday 25 and depart on Sunday 28 January

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi Reporter Tosin is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria and a Barcelona Fan. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 D’Tigers D’Tigers to play Australia, Canada and New Zealandbullet
2 Lauretta Onye I feel marginalised, says Paralympic gold medallistbullet
3 D'Tigers Nigeria's Basketball team drops 6 spots in FIBA rankingbullet

Related Articles

Blessing Okagbare Nigerian athlete qualifies for long jump event of IAAF World Championship
IAAF World Championships Team Nigeria Day 9 review (Saturday, August 12)
Blessing Okagbare Nigerian sprinter among athletes for Warri Relays
CJ Ujah Nigerian-born British sprinter beats Gatlin to win 100m at Diamond League
2018 Commonwealth Games Nigerian athletics set for greater heights at competition
Oby Ezekwesili, Dora Akunyili, Abike Dabiri 18 women who have helped shape Nigeria since 1960

Sports

Nigeria handball team in action
African Handball Championship Nigeria ready for successful outing
Teams' captains, India's Virat Kohli (L) and South Africa's Faf du Plessis, pose with the 2018 Freedom Series trophy, at the Newlands Cricket ground in Cape Town, prior to their Test match series, on January 3
South Africa Test India face fierce examination in series
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Tennis star is making a come-back after mummy duties
Nigerian Bobsled Women feature on popular US Talk show, Ellen
Bobsled Women Watch Nigerian team on The Ellen Show