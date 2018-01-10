news

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have released their schedule for the second Golden League meet.

The new schedule sees a shift in the venue, the competition which was earlier scheduled to be in Lagos has now been shifted to the University of Port Harcourt sports center, Rivers state.

The competition is scheduled to commence from Friday 26 January to Saturday 27, participating athletes are to arrive on Thursday 25 and depart on Sunday 28 January.

In a memo circulated by AFN Secretary General Akawo Amaechi, All participating Athletes, are expected to submit their entries on or before midnight Tuesday 23 January, as no entries would be accepted at the event.

The Golden league men competitions are 200m, 400m, 10,000, 110m hurdles, 20,000m race walk, shot put, javelin, long jump, triple jump, and decathlon.

While the women’s competition are 200m, 400m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, 20,000m race walk, shot put, javelin, high jump, triple jump.

The Golden league meet will serve as preparatory competition for Athletes towards the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

