Modric says Croatia were mature against Super Eagles

Croatia captain Luka Modric said his side were mature after they secured a 2-0 victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, June 16. play Luka Modric has hailed his teammates after beating the Super Eagles 2-0 (FIFA)
An own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty converted by Modric gave Croatia all three points in the group opener against Nigeria.

The result puts the European side in a good position to qualify from the group and Modric was happy with the final result.

play Croatia beat the Super Eagles 2-0 (FIFA)

Speaking to the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) website after the match he stated that his teammates put in a mature performance to get victory against the African side.

Modric said,"We played a good, compact, mature match, we acted as a team, and that is the most important thing, we did not break lines, this is the key to success.

"Two goals scored an important step towards the second round, but we have more work and we have to prepare well for the rest of the game, the whole team has been fighting, everyone has given their maximum, and that is the only way to achieve a real result, of course, with little luck, fighting and fighting is the only way to success ""

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

Modric expects tough fixtures against Argentina and Iceland

Modric who is one of Croatia's key players was voted the man of the match or the encounter and looking ahead to their other group fixtures against Argentina and Iceland he stated that they will not easy.

He said, "Everyone expected to win Argentina in their mutual duel, but Island has once again demonstrated how strong it is. No one can score in advance against them and it will certainly be difficult for us in both upcoming duels."

Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16. play Modric is happy with Croatia's victory over the Super Eagles (FIFA)

 

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back against Iceland while Croatia take on Argentina in their next fixture.

