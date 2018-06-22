World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Denmark 1 Vs 1 Australia

news

Denmark and Australia played out a 1-1 draw in a Group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Thursday, June 21.

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen put Denmark in the lead in the seventh minute while Australia captain Mile Jedinak hit a second-half VAR-assisted penalty to secure a 1-1 draw.

Match stats

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. First draw in Denmark Vs Australia

The Wednesday 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia is the first time an encounter between both countries is ending in a stalemate.

Both teams have met four times with Denmark winning two of them and Australia coming out victorious on one occasion.

2. Winless run

With the 1-1 draw against Denmark on Wednesday, Australia have now failed to win any of their last five World Cup games. With one draw and four losses, this is their joint-longest run in the competition.

3. Leaky defence

Australia have now conceded at least a goal in each of their last 12 World Cup games.

This is the longest current run in the World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia.

4. Schmeichel has been beaten

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been very difficult to beat in international games and Australia could only do that through a penalty.

Jedinak’s penalty for Australia in the 47th minute ended a run of nine hours and 31 minutes without conceding at international level for Schmeichel.

5. Eriksen the man

Eriksen is clearly the star man for the Dane and he has consistently delivered for them. He has now been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 15 appearances for the national team.

In these 15 games, the midfielder has had 13 goals and five assists.