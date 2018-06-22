Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Denmark 1 Vs 1 Australia

World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Denmark’s draw with Australia

Eriksen and Jedinak scored for Denmark and Australia respectively in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Christian Eriksen (right) play World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Denmark 1 Vs 1 Australia (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Denmark and Australia played out a 1-1 draw in a Group C game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Thursday, June 21.

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen put Denmark in the lead in the seventh minute while Australia captain Mile Jedinak hit a second-half VAR-assisted penalty to secure a 1-1 draw.

Match stats

Mile Jedinak play Mile Jedinak hit a VAR-assisted penalty to level for Australia (Opta)

 

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. First draw in Denmark Vs Australia

The Wednesday 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia is the first time an encounter between both countries is ending in a stalemate.

Both teams have met four times with Denmark winning two of them and Australia coming out victorious on one occasion.

2. Winless run

With the 1-1 draw against Denmark on Wednesday, Australia have now failed to win any of their last five World Cup games. With one draw and four losses, this is their joint-longest run in the competition.

3. Leaky defence

Australia have now conceded at least a goal in each of their last 12 World Cup games.

This is the longest current run in the World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia.

4. Schmeichel has been beaten

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been very difficult to beat in international games and Australia could only do that through a penalty. 

Jedinak’s penalty for Australia in the 47th minute ended a run of nine hours and 31 minutes without conceding at international level for Schmeichel.

5. Eriksen the man

Eriksen is clearly the star man for the Dane and he has consistently delivered for them. He has now been directly involved in 18 goals in his last 15 appearances for the national team.

In these 15 games, the midfielder has had 13 goals and five assists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 Super Eagles Onazi may return to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Iceland Time and where to watch Super Eagles crucial...bullet

Related Articles

Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Jedinak levels but Australia can only draw with Denmark
World Cup 2018 Schmeichel says Denmark do not fear Australian fans
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Denmark and Australia play out 1-1 draw
Football 'Time for Tim' - clamour grows for Cahill to play against Peru

Football

Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Croatia’s 3-0 drubbing of Argentina
Victor Moses has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria plan to score early when they take on Iceland in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture.
World Cup 2018 Victor Moses says Super Eagles plan to score early against Iceland
Heimir Hallgrimsson head coach of Iceland has hinted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are under pressure ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter.
World Cup 2018 Iceland coach says Super Eagles under pressure to win
France Didier Deschamps is bidding to join an elite band to have won the World Cup as a player and coach
Football Deschamps keeps handbrake on as France fail to thrill