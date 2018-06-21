Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 5 Iceland players Super Eagles must watchout for

Here are five Iceland players the Super Eagles have to be wary off in their opener.

  • Published:
Iceland frustrated Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener and will no pushovers when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, June 22. play Super Eagles take on Iceland in their second group game (New Strait Times)
Here are five Iceland players that can shock the Super Eagles

1. Alfred Finnbogason

Alfred Finnbogason capped off a wonderful outing against Argentina with Iceland’s first goal at the World Cup and will be a threat to the Super Eagles defence.

Alfred Finnbogason play Alfred Finnbogason scored Iceland's second goal at the World Cup (Daily Record)

 

Finnbogason plays for German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, and after his opening goal will be on the hunt for more.

2. Hannes Halldórsson

Hannes Halldórsson wrote his name in the record books by stopping a penalty from Lionel Messi in their group opener.

play Hannes Hallodorsson stopped Lionel Messi's penalty in their group opener (Twitter/Footballiceland)

 

He will be the man to beat if the Super Eagles want to score and has shown that he is capable of keeping the ball out of the net.

3. Birkir Bjarnason                

Birkir Bjarnason is one of Iceland’s midfield enforcers, one who has an ability to contribute goals.

He plays for Aston Villa in the English Championship and will be up against Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

play Birkir Bjarnasson stifled Lionel Messi in Iceland's group opener (Star Tribune)

Like his fellow midfield partners, he brings a physicality with his presence and height and the Super Eagles must do well to pick him up.

4. Aron Gunnarsson              

Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson is the team's talisman and will be their key weapon against the Super Eagles.

Gunnarsson who plays for Cardiff City occupies either defencive or central midfield for Iceland.

play Aron Gunnarsson is Iceland's captain (Zimbio)

He is the heartbeat of the team and will be their key motivator with his workaholic attitude in the middle of the park.

The Super Eagles suffered at the hands of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic in the game against Croatia and will hope to win the midfield battle against Gunnarsson and his pack.           

5. Gylfi Sigurðsson     

Gylfi Sigurdsson is well known among football supporters worldwide as he plays for English Premier League side Everton.

Gylfi Sigurðsson and Ever Banega play Gylfi Sigudsson is Iceland's most creative player (HITC)

 

He is Iceland’s major attacking threat as they are heavily reliant on his passes and skill to transition from defence to attack.

Sigurdsson also poses a serious threat in the opponents half, as he can put in dangerous crosses into the box for their forwards and the Super Eagles wide men will have their hands full against him.

