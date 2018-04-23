Home > Sports > Football >

Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Nigerian midfielder

Wilfred Ndidi's connection with Manchester United and why they could be perfect for each other.

  • Published:
Wilfred Ndidi play Why Manchester United could be favourites for Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City FC via Getty Imag)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Wilfred Ndidi is about to conclude just his first full season in English football and has already had the critical acclaim with clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly interested in him.

When he first arrived in England from Belgian side Genk in January 2017, the leggy midfielder was just an unknown quality but a year later, he is leading the Premier League in tackles and has been Leicester City’s most consistent player this season.

Wilfred Ndidi and Shay Long play Ndidi has impressed as a defensive midfielder at Leicester City (REUTERS)

 

At Leicester City, there is a feeling that the Nigeria international is ready for a move to a bigger club in England.

With a host of these big clubs interested, Manchester United could be the perfect place for him.

Ndidi's 2017/2018 season so far at Leicester City

Born and brought up in Lagos, Ndidi started playing football at Command Children School at the Military Cantonment in Ikeja where he was coached by former Golden Eaglets captain Nduka Ugbade.

He later joined respected Nath Boys Academy where he was also impressive.

Ndidi discovered by Janssen

In September 2016, Nath Boys were one of 40 teams that competed at a local tournament. There were about 500 players at the tournament but a Belgian scout Roland Janssen who at that time was working for Genk noticed only Ndidi.

Wilfred Ndidi play Wilfred Ndidi was discovered by Roland Janssen a former Genk scout who now works for Manchester United (Twitter)

 

Then a tall and lanky 16-year-old defender, Ndidi was pinpointed by Janssen and taken to Genk and from there, the rest they say is history.

The 58-year-old worked as Head Scout at Genk and responsible for discovering the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

Janssen interestingly is now a scout for Manchester United, having joined up with the 21-time English champions in 2017. 

While Jenseen is only mandated with only scouting in Belgium for Manchester United, he could recommend Ndidi who he rates highly for the Red Devils.

Ndidi and Manchester United perfect for each other

On the pitch, Ndidi and Manchester United also the perfect match for each other.

With ageing Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, there is an urgent need for a defensive midfielder at Manchester United.

Michael Carrick play Wilfred Ndidi could be Manchester United's longterm replacement for Michael Carrick (AFP/File)

 

While Nemanja Matic is expected to be the number choice in the near future, at 29, the Serbian looks like a stop-gap solution.

The perfect situation will be Ndidi coming in to understudy Matic and while he learns the trade from the former Chelsea star, he would still have some game time with a huge number of games as Manchester United compete in four competitions.

Of course, he would have to compete with Manchester United academy graduate Scott McTominay who is also 21.

Wilfred Ndidi compared with Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Ander Herrera play Wilfred Ndidi compared with Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Ander Herrera (Squawka)

 

But the Scot, however, has played as a box-to-box midfielder this season and the prospect of a partnership with a destroyer like Ndidi would be very promising for Manchester United.

Of course, they have been no confirmed interest in Ndidi from Manchester United. Maybe the connection outlined here through the scout that first discovered him is all embellishment, but Ndidi is clearly ready for a move upwards, so Manchester United? Why not.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick...bullet
3 Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker scores 4 goals in one game for...bullet

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder still can't believe he's going to World Cup
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder denies Barcelona contact
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City nominate Super Eagles duo for young player of the season
Pulse Analysis How Wilfred Ndidi fared Vs Kante
Wilfred Ndidi Sunday Oliseh says Super Eagles midfielder is ‘world class’
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder gets 2nd red card in Leicester City win
Wilfred Ndidi Arsenal hold talks with representatives of Super Eagles midfielder
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder returns after 2-match suspension

Football

Mohamed Salah
Mohammed Salah CAF president celebrates Egypt international on PFA Player of the Year award
Lucas Biglia
Lucas Biglia Argentine midfielder injured, doubt to face Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup
Former Spain Internationals
Future Managers Raul, Xavi, Alonso pictured in coaching class
Klopp want to retain Anfield's famous atmosphere without the scenes that mired a 3-0 quarter-final, first leg win over Manchester City.
Football Klopp calls for Roma respect amid Anfield cauldron