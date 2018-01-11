Home > Sports > Football >

Why Alex Iwobi played for Arsenal against Chelsea -Wenger

Alex Iwobi Arsenal manager explains why midfielder played against Chelsea

Iwobi played the whole 90 minutes as Arsenal held Chelsea to a goalless draw on Thursday.

Alex Iwobi and N'Golo Kante play Arsene Wenger has revealed why he played Iwobi against Chelsea (Charlotte Wilson / Offside)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has explained why he played Alex Iwobi in the goalless draw at Chelsea on Wednesday, January 10.

The Nigeria international was a surprise addition to the starting XI following revelations that he partied a night before the FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, January 7.

Arsene Wenger play Arsene Wenger says he played Iwobi because of his importance to the team ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

 

Wenger, however, insists that he started the player because he could help the team.

It is one thing to punish someone individually and the second thing to punish everybody,” Wenger said after the game.

If I think he can help the team to win it has nothing to do with the fact that he can be punished separately and individually.

Fine for Iwobi

Iwobi was caught partying into the early morning of Saturday, January 6 before the game against Forest.

The 21-year-old played the entire 90 minutes of the game and struggled all through.

ALSO READ: Iwobi is trying to end his own career

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi was caught partying the night before a game (Sun )

 

Wenger branded his behaviour ‘unacceptable' and revealed that the player will be fined.

It was not the night before the game. It was 48 hours. But it’s not acceptable, I will speak to him about it. If that is true he will be fined," Wenger said.

Arsenal’s next game is a Premier League clash away at Bournemouth on Sunday, January 14.

