Nigerian defender Tyronne Ebuehi set to join Benfica

Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles defender on the verge of joining Portuguese champions Benfica

The Super Eagles wing back looks set to join Portuguese champions Benfica.

  • Published:
Tyronne Ebuehi play Tyronne Ebuehi nears a move to Portuguese side Benfica (VI Images via Getty Images)
Super Eagles wing back Tyronne Ebuehi is close to a move to Portuguese champions (Benfica), according to Netherlands based football magazine Voetball International.

Ebuehi whose contract with ADO Den Haag is due in the summer has attracted a lot of interest from different clubs across Europe.

The 22-year-old who has been called to the national team by head coach Gernot Rohr severally but only featured in friendly games against Togo and Argentina.

Tyronne Ebuehi play Tyronne Ebuehi's contract with ADO Den Haag is up this summer (VI Images via Getty Images)

 

ADO Den Haag have offered the Tyronne an extension on his contract but has not signed and is listening to various offers

There has been interest from Benfica, Anderlecht, Norwich and Olympiakos but it seems the Portuguese club have been able to convince Ebuehi.

Meanwhile  ADO Den Haag's manager of football affairs Jeffrey Van, said to Algemeen Dagblad ''I hope we will sell him someday and that he will go to the World Cup and play well. Or sell to a big club and let him stay with us, could also be an option. "

Time would tell if Ebuehi would move this transfer window or during the summer, as he aims to be part of the Eagles team to the World Cup.

Pulse Sports will continue to monitor Ebuehi and his impending transfer

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

