Super Eagles wing back Tyronne Ebuehi is close to a move to Portuguese champions (Benfica), according to Netherlands based football magazine Voetball International.

Ebuehi whose contract with ADO Den Haag is due in the summer has attracted a lot of interest from different clubs across Europe.

The 22-year-old who has been called to the national team by head coach Gernot Rohr severally but only featured in friendly games against Togo and Argentina .

ADO Den Haag have offered the Tyronne an extension on his contract but has not signed and is listening to various offers

There has been interest from Benfica, Anderlecht, Norwich and Olympiakos but it seems the Portuguese club have been able to convince Ebuehi.

Meanwhile ADO Den Haag's manager of football affairs Jeffrey Van, said to Algemeen Dagblad ''I hope we will sell him someday and that he will go to the World Cup and play well. Or sell to a big club and let him stay with us, could also be an option. "

Time would tell if Ebuehi would move this transfer window or during the summer, as he aims to be part of the Eagles team to the World Cup.

