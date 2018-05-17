Super Eagles of Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are unmoved in the last FIFA Ranking before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria moved up five places to 47th in last month's ranking but are unmoved in the latest Ranking released on Thursday, May 17.

The Super Eagles have been inactive since the last Ranking.

African Ranking

From first to 47th remain unchanged from the last ranking and as such the Super Eagles of Nigeria are still sixth in the African Ranking.

Tunisia (14), Senegal (28), Congo DR (38), Morocco (42) and Egypt (46) are all above Nigeria (47) in the African Ranking.

Completing the top 10 African countries in the latest FIFA Ranking are Cameroon (50), Ghana (50), Burkina Faso (54) and Cape Verde (58).

At number 14, Tunisia are still unmoved from the last Ranking and still occupy their highest ever position and also the highest position for any African nation since Ivory Coast were ranked 13th in July 2013.

World Ranking

Germany continue to rule world football in number one position followed by Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina.

Switzerland, France, Spain, Chile and Poland make up the top 10.

Super Eagles World Cup opponents

Super Eagles Group D opponent of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina (fifth), Croatia (18th) and Iceland (22nd) remain unmoved above Nigeria.

Super Eagles friendly opponents

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face DR Congo (38), England (13th) and Czech Republic (45) in friendly games before the World Cup.

