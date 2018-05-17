Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles of Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles have been inactive since the last Ranking and are unmoved.

  • Published:
Who makes 23-man Super Eagles squad after provisional list? play Super Eagles of Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking (Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are unmoved in the last FIFA Ranking before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria moved up five places to 47th in last month's ranking but are unmoved in the latest Ranking released on Thursday, May 17.

The Super Eagles have been inactive since the last Ranking.

Super Eagles play Super Eagles of Nigeria remain 47th in the new FIFA Ranking (Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

African Ranking

From first to 47th remain unchanged from the last ranking and as such the Super Eagles of Nigeria are still sixth in the African Ranking.

Tunisia (14), Senegal (28), Congo DR (38), Morocco (42) and Egypt (46) are all above Nigeria (47) in the African Ranking.

Completing the top 10 African countries in the latest FIFA Ranking are Cameroon (50), Ghana (50), Burkina Faso (54) and Cape Verde (58).

At number 14, Tunisia are still unmoved from the last Ranking and still occupy their highest ever position and also the highest position for any African nation since Ivory Coast were ranked 13th in July 2013.

World Ranking

Mats Hummels, Julian Draxler, Thomas Muller play Germany continue to be number one in world football (REUTERS)
 

Germany continue to rule world football in number one position followed by Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina.

Switzerland, France, Spain, Chile and Poland make up the top 10.

Super Eagles World Cup opponents

Gonzalo Higuain and Nicolas Otamendi play Argentina, who are one of Super Eagles Group D opponents at the 2018 FIFA World Cup are still unmoved in the new ranking (Man City via Getty Images)
 

Super Eagles Group D opponent of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina (fifth), Croatia (18th) and Iceland (22nd) remain unmoved above Nigeria.

Super Eagles friendly opponents

John Stones and England national teammates play Nigeria will face England in a friendly game before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia (Getty Images)
 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face DR Congo (38), England (13th) and Czech Republic (45)  in friendly games before the World Cup.

Africa's top 10

(1) Tunisia (2) Senegal (3) Congo DR (4) Morocco (5) Egypt (6) Nigeria (7) Cameroon (8) Ghana (9) Burkina Faso (10) Cape Verde

World Ranking

(1) Germany (2) Brazil (3) Belgium (4) Portugal (5) Argentina (6) Switzerland (7) France  (8) Spain (9) Chile (10)Poland

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was...bullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
3 Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles How NFF and players reached an agreement over 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses
2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina, Croatia, Iceland line up friendlies to prepare for Super Eagles
Chidozie Awaziem Super Eagles defender focused on making 23-man final squad
Super Eagles National team players to visit Buhari before jetting out for Russia
2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for camp
Nigeria Vs DR Congo Leopards players to be tested for Ebola virus on arrival in Port Harcourt
Super Eagles Who will make the final 23-man squad to Russia, who has a chance and who is staying back at home?
Super Eagles Nigeria unmoved in 52nd position in new FIFA Ranking
Super Eagles Nigeria move up 5 places in new FIFA Ranking

Football

Liverpool stars
Champions League Liverpool camp in Spain to prepare for Real Madrid
Chelsea Players
Victor Moses Chelsea star, teammates use balloons to prepare for FA Cup final vs Manchester United
Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (L) is to have a pair of boots donated to the British Museum after his record goalscoring exploits this season.
Football Mo-mentous occasion! Salah's boots score at British Museum
Andres Iniesta lifts the Mandela trophy.
Barcelona In Africa Messi and teammates beat Sundowns to win Mandela Trophy