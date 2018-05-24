news

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated that the Super Eagles have a team for the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Super Eagles second team were defeated 3-2 by Atletico Madrid, on Tuesday, May 22.

On the pitch for the Super Eagles were youngsters Nwakali brothers (Chidiebere and Kelechi), and former U-20 stars Musa Muhammed and Alhassan Ibrahim.

Pinnick revealed after the encounter that even though the players were not part of Gernot Rohr’s 30-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, they have a big role to play for the country in the next World Cup.

He said, “The result is not what mattered today; what mattered was that we have been able to show the world that we have a solid youth team that is capable of taking over from the present squad, from the squad going to the World Cup next month."

Pinnick also disclosed that the NFF already has set in place a structure from the U-13 to the national team.

He said, “I am very happy because our big mission statement on assuming office was to build a sustainable football culture for Nigeria. From what we have seen today, our future at the senior national team level is secured. And given what we are doing at the youth level, with our U13 and U15 programs, it means that the supply chain is strong enough to sustain even the junior teams, from where the senior players will emerge.”

“Looking at the team that just played Atletico Madrid, it gladdens my heart to see that after Russia, we certainly have the players that will also do us proud in 2022 and even 2026.”

He also added that his administration has taken care of any issues as regards the Super Eagles preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“We are confident that from the preparatory plan that we have put together for the Super Eagles leading to the finals in Russia, and having taken care of off-field matters that may cause a distraction, the team will do Nigeria proud in Russia,” Pinnick added

The Super Eagles will now take on Congo, England and the Czech Republic before their first group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.