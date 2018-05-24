Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles have a team for 2022, 2026 FIFA World Cup - Amaju Pinnick

Super Eagles NFF president says Nigeria have a team for 2022, 2026 FIFA World Cups

  • Published:
Super Eagles Team B play The Super Eagles team is one of the youngest in World football (Twitter/@ModzeroMedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated that the Super Eagles have a team for the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Super Eagles second team were defeated 3-2 by Atletico Madrid, on Tuesday, May 22.

On the pitch for the Super Eagles were youngsters Nwakali brothers (Chidiebere and Kelechi), and former U-20 stars Musa Muhammed and Alhassan Ibrahim.

Pinnick revealed after the encounter that even though the players were not part of Gernot Rohr’s 30-man list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, they have a big role to play for the country in the next World Cup.

He said,  “The result is not what mattered today; what mattered was that we have been able to show the world that we have a solid youth team that is capable of taking over from the present squad, from the squad going to the World Cup next month."

NFF Awards 2018 play Amaju Pinnick believes Nigeria has the team for the next two World Cups (Pulse)

 

Pinnick also disclosed that the NFF already has set in place a structure from the U-13 to the national team.

He said, “I am very happy because our big mission statement on assuming office was to build a sustainable football culture for Nigeria. From what we have seen today, our future at the senior national team level is secured. And given what we are doing at the youth level, with our U13 and U15 programs, it means that the supply chain is strong enough to sustain even the junior teams, from where the senior players will emerge.”

“Looking at the team that just played Atletico Madrid, it gladdens my heart to see that after Russia, we certainly have the players that will also do us proud in 2022 and even 2026.”

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid play Nigeria were beaten by Atletico Madrid ( DSTV)

 

He also added that his administration has taken care of any issues as regards the Super Eagles preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

 “We are confident that from the preparatory plan that we have put together for the Super Eagles leading to the finals in Russia, and having taken care of off-field matters that may cause a distraction, the team will do Nigeria proud in Russia,” Pinnick added

The Super Eagles will now take on Congo, England and the Czech Republic before their first group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo
Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of England’s squad for 2018 World Cup
GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder shows support for NFF ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria Football Federation NFF rollout timetable for elections
Nnamdi Oforborh NFF call up Bournemouth midfielder to Flying Eagles
Nigeria 2 vs Atletico Madrid 3 Kelechi Nwakali praised on social media as the 'heir' to Mikel Obi
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chooses Nigeria over England
Amaju Pinnick 10 important things NFF boss said in Channels TV interview
Super Falcons Pinnick admits women's football have been ignored by NFF

Football

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi How Arsenal star monitored Emery’s appointment from Uyo
Super Eagles of Nigeria
Super Eagles 26 players in Uyo camp, Ndidi trains alone
Andres Iniesta waves as he is presented as a Vissel Kobe player at a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday
Football Barcelona icon Iniesta joins Vissel Kobe in historic Japan deal
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson credits manager Jurgen Klopp with inspiring the team
Football Henderson praises 'visionary' Klopp as Liverpool target European glory