Super Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr revealed at a press conference that he and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had a discussion about Alex Iwobi.

The German tactician made this known as he addressed questions about the Super Eagles preparations to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The discussions were supposedly about the Arsenal midfielder partying hours before his sides game at championship side Nottingham Forest.

Several Arsenal ex-players came out to criticise Wengers decision to start him in Arsenal's match against Chelsea in Carabao Cup semi-final match.

Rohr however reiterated his commitment and that of his coaching staff to helping players of the Super Eagles.

Rohr explained that the coaching crew are trying to assist the Super Eagles even at their various clubs, and getting in touch with Arsene Wenger was a part of that.

Rohr in a video posted on the Nigerian Football Federations (NFF) twitter account said, "For Example Arsene Wenger, we spoke about the problem with Alex Iwobi "

The 64 year old will hope for better commitment and attitude from his players going into the World Cup.