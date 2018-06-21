news

Kylian Mbappe was the hero as France beat Peru 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group C encounter on Thursday, June 16.

After a 2-1 win over Australia in their group opener France were hoping to seal their place in the round of 16 with a win against Peru.

Peru lost narrowly to Denmark in their group opener and needed a win to keep their hopes o advancing to the next stage alive.

Mbappe scores for France against Peru

Kylian Mbappe emerged the hero as his goal in the 34th minute turned out to be the match winner against Peru.

Peru eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Following the loss to France Peru were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they lost their two group matches.

France take on Denmark in their next fixture while Peru battle with Australia in their last group game on Tuesday, June 26.