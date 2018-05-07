news

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has stated that Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta would have won two Ballon d'Or awards if his name was 'Andresinho'.

Ramos is captain of the Spanish national team and has played alongside Iniesta since 2006.

Despite regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, Iniesta never won the Ballon d'Or.

He played a key role in Spain’s Euro triumph in 2008 and 2012 and scored the winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Netherland.

He finished runner-up and in third place for the Ballon d'Or between 2010 and 2012.

When questioned about the issue, Ramos put aside rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona as he stated that his Spanish teammate deserved the award and will have more than one if he was named 'Andresinho' in reference to being from Brazil.

Iniesta has won every major trophy in football excluding the FIFA Confederations Cup, at club level, he has eight La Liga and four Champions League titles.

Since Ricardo Kaka last won the World Player of the Year in 2007 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the last 10 awards.

Pascal Ferre the Editor of France Football recently issued an apology to Iniesta for over the Ballon d'Or as he stated that it was a "democratic anomaly".