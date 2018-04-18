Home > Sports > Football >

Barca's Iniesta focusing on his wine company as he nears retirement

Andres Iniesta Barcelona legend is heading to China to sell his wine brand

Iniesta is heading to China in a bid to boost the profile of his wine brand in the lucrative Chinese market.

Andres Iniesta play Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is heading to China to sell his wine brand
Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is heading to China not only to play out his football career but to also sell his wine.

Iniesta started his wine company, Bodega Iniesta winery in his hometown of Fuentealbilla in 2010 to continue the Bodega Iniesta Company which his father started in the 1990s in the Spanish DO of Manchuela in Spain’s Castilla-La Mancha region.

Iniesta founded his winery in 2010, adding it to company his dad founded in the 1990s

 

After the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where he scored the winning goal in the final to give the cup to Spain, Iniesta’s wine company launched its first wines under the Bodega Iniesta label; Corazón Loco and Finca el Carril.

The Bodega Iniesta is now the biggest producer of bottled wine in DO Manchuela, with Iniesta’s influence credited by winemakers in the region with helping the DO to increase its wine sales by more than 100%.

Iniesta wants to sell his wine in China

Iniesta wants to expand his wine business to China
 

Now in his final season at Barcelona, the midfielder will be heading to China in a bid to boost the profile of his wine brand in the lucrative Chinese market.

The website of the Bodega Iniesta winery includes pages in Mandarin to tap into the expanding FAR East market.

According to Marca, the Bodega Iniesta winery is expected to export two million bottles of wine to China in the coming year.

Andres Iniesta is heading to China when he leaves Barcelona at the end of the season

 

Iniesta wants to include feature plans to advertise his wins in his contract with the Chinese club he will be signing for after his last season at Barcelona.

Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian are one of the clubs in China interested in signing the 33-year-old.

