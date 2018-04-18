news

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is heading to China not only to play out his football career but to also sell his wine.

Iniesta started his wine company, Bodega Iniesta winery in his hometown of Fuentealbilla in 2010 to continue the Bodega Iniesta Company which his father started in the 1990s in the Spanish DO of Manchuela in Spain’s Castilla-La Mancha region.

After the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where he scored the winning goal in the final to give the cup to Spain, Iniesta’s wine company launched its first wines under the Bodega Iniesta label; Corazón Loco and Finca el Carril.

The Bodega Iniesta is now the biggest producer of bottled wine in DO Manchuela, with Iniesta’s influence credited by winemakers in the region with helping the DO to increase its wine sales by more than 100%.

Iniesta wants to sell his wine in China

Now in his final season at Barcelona , the midfielder will be heading to China in a bid to boost the profile of his wine brand in the lucrative Chinese market.

The website of the Bodega Iniesta winery includes pages in Mandarin to tap into the expanding FAR East market.

According to Marca, the Bodega Iniesta winery is expected to export two million bottles of wine to China in the coming year.

Iniesta wants to include feature plans to advertise his wins in his contract with the Chinese club he will be signing for after his last season at Barcelona.