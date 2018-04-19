Peter Odemwingie says there is no racism in Russia

news

Former Super Eagles forward Peter Odemwingie has stated that racism in Russia has been exaggerated.

Odemwingie who represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil gave his opinion about the racism scandals associated with the upcoming World Cup hosts.

Odemwingie who played for Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow for three years stated that the issue of Racism in Russia is overblown by the international media.

In an interview with Russian media outfit RIA Novosti, Odemwingie stated that there are Nigerian players in the Russian league and that the Super Eagles have nothing to fear, from the widely reported racism allegations.

The 36-year-old stated that players will not be willing to go back if racially abused and made an example of the return to Russia of Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa who rejoined CSKA Moscow on loan from Leicester City .

He said, ''I'm sure that in Russia there is no such problem (racism) in general, otherwise Musa would not come back, other guys would not have come in. This problem is exaggerated,''

'Even the head coach of England Gareth Southgate recently said that this issue is being exaggerated.

“There are everywhere, even in England, people like him should speak, not to run away from the problem, but to solve.”

Odemwingie concluded by saying that after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, supporters who visit Russia for the tournament will change their opinion about the country and racism.

He said, ''In Russia, many people will come to the World Cup, they need to change their perceptions, they will communicate with people, see how it really is.''

Odemwingie scored 10 goals and made a total of 63 appearances for the Super Eagles between 2002 and 2014.