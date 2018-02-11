Manchester United star hangs out with David Beckham

news

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba shared a picture with David Beckham on after they both hanged out at an event.

Both Pogba and Beckham are dear to the hearts of Manchester United fans, and both athletes represent the same international kit brand.

The two united heroes were together, and the younger Pogba decided to post their selfie paying tribute to the Manchester United great.

In a message on his official Instagram account

Pogba wrote: 'Man bought so many shoes because of you' - referring to the Predator football boots.

When Beckham was at OldTrafford, he occupied the position Pogba is fulfilling now as the brand ambassador for adidas.

The Predator boot is one of things that most United fans remember Beckham with, as he wrote his name into the history books with the boots, especially during the 1999 treble winning season.

Pogba will hope he can achieve that sort of success with United, but has already triumphed in the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Pogba seems to warming his way into the hearts of Manchester United faithfuls as he posed for pictures after the ceremony to mark 60 years of the tragic Munich disaster.

Paul Pogba was in action for Manchester United as they lost to Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Pogba was back in the starting line up named by Jose Mourinho, but was substituted for Michael Carrick in the 67th minute just as Manchester United lost 1 - 0.

Matt Ritchie was the hero home the home side as his goal in the 65th minute gave Newcastle all three points.