Preview of Nigeria Vs Czech Republic friendly game.

A second-half tweak against England gave Gernot Rohr something to cheer about although an Alex Iwobi goal wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-l loss for the Super Eagles.

Four changes, Rohr made to bring the Super Eagles back to life after a horrible first half which exposed them against an otherwise average English side.

Three in central defence with more freedom for the fullbacks to push the English into their own half and it worked.

Questions for Rohr

But why did Rohr not start with that formation in the first place especially against an England side that set-up with a three-man defence system?

Do Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi deserve another chance after their poor performances in the first half against England?

Will Iwobi be drafted into midfield and how match fit is Victor Moses?

These are are some of the questions Super Eagles observers are asking ahead of the friendly game against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The friendly will be Super Eagles last game before their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr is in search of even more answers as he looks to decide on his strongest XI and his best set-up.

While his ‘Oyibo Wall’ central defence pairing of William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun has been largely successful, the weakness in that partnership was exposed in the game against England.

Maybe a third defender in the central position will help the pair like it did against Argentina in November 2017.

Rohr will have Wilfred Ndidi available again after fully regaining fitness following a hamstring injury and the game against The Czech Republic will give the Leicester City man some needed match practice.

Alex Iwobi who was Nigeria's best outfield player against England puts Rohr in another pickle.

After impressing against England in the second half especially from the middle, Rohr would still look to see how to properly utilise the Arsenal man to full effect.

Rohr seems to have settled with Odion Ighalo as his centre-forward although he might look to repeat the fluid front that includes Kelechi Iheanacho, Iwobi and Moses, similar to what he did against Argentina in November 2017 (with Iwobi and Iheanacho).

Form Guide

Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria head into today’s game with one win in 2018. Since that 4-2 win over Argentina in November 2017, Nigeria have lost to Serbia and England, played a draw with DR Congo with their only win coming against Poland in March.

The Czech Republic

After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup (they finished third in their European qualifying group behind Germany and North Ireland) Czech’s rebuilding process has not exactly gone according to plan.

The 45th ranked team in World Football have won just one game in 2018 and suffered an embarrassing loss to Australia in a recent friendly game.

Head to head

At the senior level, Nigeria and the Czech Republic have only met once, with the European country taking a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles in the December 1996 King Hassan II.

The Czechs took the lead in the ninth minute through Radek Drulak and Martin Hasek doubled their lead in the second half.

Teslim Fatusi scored for Nigeria from the penalty spot in the 87th minute.