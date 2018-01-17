news

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and their official kit sponsor Nike will unveil the new Super Eagles jersey for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, January 7 in London.

The NFF in April 2015 first signed a kit sponsorship deal with Nike which began on May 2, 2015, after ending their contract with Adidas.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the NFF at a press conference at the Eko Hotels and Suites on Wednesday, January 17 announced that they will unveil the Super Eagles World Cup jersey in February.

Revealing the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup program, NFF president Amaju Pinnick announced that the unveiling will hold in Nike.

It was it was in London at the Soho Hotel in Richmond Mews that the NFF first signed their kit sponsorship deal with the Nike.

Nike Super Eagles jerseys

Since the NFF and Nike partnership in 2015, three different jerseys have been used so far.

NFF and Nike first launched one for the Flying Eagles in May 2015 and another for the Nigeria U-23 team ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games which was made available for the Super Eagles for their 3-1 win over Algeria in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November 2016.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria however used a new jersey for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria on Friday, November 10 and the friendly game against Argentina on Tuesday, November 14.

It was to the surprise of many that the Super Eagles were in a new strip different from the one they had used in the last 12 months.

The new kit is green, the national colours as usual but this time with a touch of greenish grey on both arms, sides and the neck.

The Nike logo is on the right chest area while the NFF badge is on the left.

The NFF didn't make any statement on the new kit and have remained quiet on it.

Although very likely, it's still unknown if the new kit will be the 2018 FIFA World Cup jersey of the Super Eagles.