Neymar completes $260m move to Paris Saint

Neymar has signed a five-year-contract worth £500,000 a week with a transfer fee of $260m.

neymar play neymar has signed for Paris Saint-Germain (Paris Saint-Germain)

Brazil star Neymar has finally completed his world record $260m move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

The summer of endless and shocking speculations have finally come to an end with the biggest move in football history.

Neymar has signed a five-year-contract worth £500,000 a week with a transfer fee of $260m.

 

The 25-year-old will be unveiled by Paris Saint-Germain on Friday afternoon at a press conference.

Neymar play Neymar will wear the No. 10 jersey for Paris Saint-Germain (Twitter/Paris Saint-Germain)

 

He is in line to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in their Ligue 1 home game against Amiens.

The Brazil international will wear the No. 10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain.

