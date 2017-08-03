Neymar completes $260m move to Paris Saint

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil star Neymar has finally completed his world record $260m move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

The summer of endless and shocking speculations have finally come to an end with the biggest move in football history.

Neymar has signed a five-year-contract worth £500,000 a week with a transfer fee of $260m.

The 25-year-old will be unveiled by Paris Saint-Germain on Friday afternoon at a press conference.

He is in line to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in their Ligue 1 home game against Amiens.

The Brazil international will wear the No. 10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain.

