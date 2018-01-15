Home > Sports > Football >

Nigerian heptathlete Moe Sasegbon has joined Lagos-based management outfit known as Temple Management Company (TMC).

Sasegbon, who is also a trained Physiotherapist garnered press in 2017 for her role in the DC superhero comics Wonder Woman.

After representing Great Britain, the 25-year-old has since switched her allegiance to Nigeria and made her debut at the 11th All African Games in 2015, in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

Ahead of her preparation to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and African Championships, Sasegbon has signed to TMC.

She penned the deal at the Victoria Island office of the company.

New partnership

I really don’t know any other agency in Nigeria doing what Temple is doing. They seem to be doing exactly what I think Nigerian athletes need such as representation and support at competitions,” the Ogun State-born Sasegbon said.

It definitely means I will be able to make a name for myself in Nigeria and I will be more recognized in Nigeria as an athlete.

Moe Sasegbon with Temple Management Company play Moe Sasegbon joins Temple Management (Temple Management Company)

 

“It gives me a close connection to my country as I have been away for a while. I have always wanted to move back and I plan to move back eventually.”

Speaking on the signing, Terfa Tilley-Gyado who is the Director of Communications at TMC noted that they plan to maximize her talent through corporate support.

She joins other athletes like Seye Ogunlewe and Super Falcons star Omone Ebi at TMC.

