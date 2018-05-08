news

UEFA have announced that Serbian referee Milorad Mazic will officiate the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 26 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League final after aggregate victories over Roma and Bayern Munich.

Mazic has been an international licensed referee since 2009 is and took charge of four Champions League and two Europa League matches this season.

The 45-year-old was the referee in charge of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany and also previously the 2016 UEFA Super Cup.

Bjorn Kuipers to officiate Europa League

In a related development Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers has been appointed to be official in charge of the Europa League final between Marseille and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, May 16.

He previously officiated the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup final between Brazil and Spain and the 2013 Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea.