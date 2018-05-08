Home > Sports > Football >

Milorad Mazic to officiate Champions League final

Champions League Serbian referee Mazic to officiate Real Madrid Vs Liverpool final

UEFA have appointed referees for the Champions League and Europa League.

  • Published:
Milorad Mazic play

Milorad Mazic 

(How Trend)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

UEFA have announced that Serbian referee Milorad Mazic will officiate the 2018 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Saturday, May 26 at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League final after aggregate victories over Roma and Bayern Munich.

Mazic has been an international licensed referee since 2009 is and took charge of four Champions League and two Europa League matches this season.

The 45-year-old was the referee in charge of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany and also previously the 2016 UEFA Super Cup.

Bjorn Kuipers to officiate Europa League

In a related development Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers has been appointed to be official in charge of the Europa League final between Marseille and Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, May 16.

Bjorn Kuipers play Bjorn Kuipers will referee the Europa League final (Dean Mouhtaropoulos)

 

He previously officiated the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup final between Brazil and Spain and the 2013 Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour Wengerbullet
2 Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Clasicobullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal player hails ‘father figure’ Wengerbullet

Related Articles

Referee, Messi made the difference, says Queiroz after Argentina loss
CAF Confederations Cup Referee gives 5 penalties in game between Asante Kotoko, Cara Brazzaville
Nigeria Vs Poland Premier League referee Michael Oliver to officiate 2018 World Cup warm-up
NPFL Heartland say fans were right to beat up referees
Joseph Ogabor Why CAF banned Nigerian referee
Mario Suarez Atletico Madrid's Mario Suarez: A Serbian referee is not good enough
NPFL Referees injured from attack in Heartland Vs Plateau United
Lionel Messi Barcelona star calls referee 'sh**' during El Clasico
NPFL Referees injured from attack in league match between Sunshine Stars, Kano Pillars
Euro 2016 Referees announced

Football

Segun Toriola, Bode Abiodun, Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo
Nigeria Table Tennis Federation NTTF sign 3-year kit deal with Gewo
Eden Hazard leads Chelsea to winning ways
Eden Hazard Chelsea star says ‘no chance’ to joining Manchester United
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi No return date yet for Leicester midfielder
Henry Onyekuru
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward back on Anderlecht bench after 4 months injury