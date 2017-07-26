Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Mikel Obi's twin daughters start nursery school

Mikel Obi Twin daughters of Super Eagles captain have started nursery school

Mikel Obi shared a photo of him and his partner taking their daughters to nursery school for the first time.

  
Mikel Obi with his partner Olga Diyachenko and their twin play Mikel Obi's twin daughters have started nursery school. (Instagram/Mikel Obi)

Twin daughters of Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi have resumed nursery school in China.

Mikel’s partner Olga Diyachenko and their twin daughters have relocated to China to be with the midfielder who plays for Tianjin TEDA.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of him and Diyachenko taking their daughters to school.

First day going to nursery school     #myangels #pooh1 #pooh2 #pooh3 #pooh4,” Mikel wrote alongside the photo.

Mike Obi with his twin daughters play Mikel's cute moments are also shared on social media (Instagram/Mikel Obi)

 

Mikel’s cute moments with his daughters have always been captured on social media either through his accounts or his partner’s own.

Mikel and his partner Diyachenko welcomed the twins, Ava and Mia in September 2016.

Mikel’s new photo comes following rumours of a crisis in his relationship with the mother of his twin daughters, Diyachenko.

John Obi Mikel and his girlfriend, Olga Diyachenko play Mikel Obi and his partner welcomed the twins in September 2016 (Instagram/Olga Diyachenko)

 

The rumours pointed out that he had deleted photos of Diyachenko from his Instagram account.

Mikel and Diyachenko reportedly started dating in 2013 after reportedly meeting in London where her late millionaire father ran a chain of businesses.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

