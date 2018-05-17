Home > Sports > Football >

Messi and Barcelona teammates beat Sundowns to win Mandela Trophy

Barcelona put on a show in a 3-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to win the Mandela Trophy.

Andres Iniesta lifts the Mandela trophy. play Andres Iniesta lifted the Mandela trophy for Barcelona
Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates put on a show as they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 to win the Mandela Trophy on Wednesday, May 16 in South Africa.

Messi who was rested in the Barcelona's previous La Liga fixture took to the field much to the excitement of the South African supporters.

An attendance of 75,000 was recorded in at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg South, Africa as Barcelona entertained the crowd with their star players.

An attendance of 75,000 was recorded in at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg South, Africa as Barcelona entertained the crowd with their star players.

 

The game was to celebrate the posthumous100th birthday of African icon Nelson Mandela.

A strong line up was fielded by Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona took an early lead in the third minute through Ousmane Dembele.

A defensive mix up from Sundowns allowed Luis Suarez to double Barcelona's lead in the 19th minute, through a pass by Denis Suarez.

 

At halftime Valverde put out a different set of players or the second half.

Substitute Andre Gomes scored Barcelona's third in the 66th minute, before Messi was introduced to a rousing reception by the South African supporters in the 70th minute.

Barcelona players celebrated after the game

 

Sibusiso Vilakazi scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for Sundowns in the 76th minute as Barcelona held on to the lead.

At the end of the game Barcelona received the Mandela Trophy lifted by Andres Iniesta as players swapped shirts and greeted each other.

