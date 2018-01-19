Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, hints arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

Jesse Lingard Manchester United star welcomes Sanchez to Arsenal

Lingard who is on a hot streak decided to tease Manchester United fans that Sanchez is having a medical

  • Published:
play Lingard jokes about the arrival of Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mail)
Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, has stylishly hinted the arrival of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Chilean striker Sanchez has been a transfer target for Manchester United and Manchester City, but with City reportedly pulling out of the deal the coast is clear for United to land the goal machine.

Lingard took to the official Insatgram account of club and joked about Sanchez having a medical at United.

Alexis Sanchez play

Alexis Sanchez

(REUTERS)

 

Jose Mourinho's side are now firm favourites to land the 29-year-old, and Lingard knowing that United fans are eagerly waiting for his announcement decided to tease them.

He said "hope the medical goes well'" before showing off some dance routines with teammates Paul Pogba and Axel Tuanzebe.

 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted in his press conference that Sanchez could swap clubs with Henrikh Mkhitaryan but suggested anything could still happen.

" It may or may not happen. It’s at that stage. If it doesn’t happen he will play on Saturday. I’ve worked on transfer for 30 years so it’s likely to happen but at any moment things can break down, that’s how the market is."

"As long as it is not over the line, you have to accept that it could not happen. These kind of things are never guaranteed."

Pulse Sports will continue to monitor Sanchez's imminent departure from Arsenal.

