Reactions as Belgium beat Tunisia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia

Here are the reactions as Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were hailed on Twitter after they led Belgium to a 5-2 win over Tunisia in their second group G game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Saturday, June 23. play Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku were both hailed on Twitter (bleacher report)
Belgium were hoping to seal a spot in the round of 16 after picking up three points in their first game against Panama, while Tunisia were hoping to bounce back from defeat to England.

Eden Hazard hailed for brace against Tunisia

Twitter users were full of praise for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard after another fine performance against Tunisia which saw him score a brace for Belgium.

Here are some of their reactions, "Eden Hazard is the best player at the World Cup and there's nothing you can do about it. #WorldCup"

"The player you admire and wish he played for your club plays for my club. He is EDEN HAZARD "

"(Other than Ronaldo v Spain) best individual performance at the World Cup so far"

play Belgium are through to the round of 16 (Goal)

"Nah man Hazard is honestly the 2nd best player in the world."

"Hazard is the player closest to Messi/Ronaldo levels. Don’t even try and tell me any different"

"Man Hazard is such an amazing player"

 

Romelu Lukaku hailed for equalling Cristiano Ronaldo after brace against Tunisia

Twitter users hailed Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku for his goals against Tunisia which saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the goalscoring charts.

play Romelu Lukaku is now joint top scorer at the World Cup

Here are some of the reactions, "Everybody: Ronaldo will win the Golden Boot, Lukaku: hold my drink "

"Rolando is probably panicking rn scheming what to do next, Hazard being the greatest player in the World Cup & Lukaku on his way to win the Golden Boot"

"Romelu Lukaku is the first player at the 2018 #WorldCup to score with his right foot, left foot and head from open play."

""Romelu Lukaku now has 40 goals for #BEL and is still only 25 years old. Four at this #WorldCup already as well. Impressive."

"Romelu Lukaku is such a quality finisher. Four goals in one and a half games for #BEL. Definitely a contender for the Golden Boot. Natural finishing instincts."

 

Michy Batshuayi scores fifth goal for Belgium

Michy Batshuayi came on  as a substitute for Belgium and even though he scored a goal, majority of Twitter users were not impressed with his performance.

Here are their reactions, "Batshuayi should’ve boxed off the golden boot in this 20 minute cameo alone."

"Michy Batshuayi could’ve been leading the race for the golden boot in a 25 minute cameo if he wasn’t finishing like Morata."

"In an alternative world, Michy Batshuayi is top scorer of the World Cup with seven goals."

"Michy Batshuayi finally converts. But if he'd put away all of his chances today he would probably be the World Cup's all time leading goalscorer"

 

Tunisia eliminated from the World Cup

After a second consecutive defeat Tunisia join African countries Morocco, Egypt to be eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Belgium vs Tunisia stats

Belgium take on England in their next fixture, while Tunisia while play against Panama on Thursday, June 28.

