Home > Sports > Football >

Gerrard says Liverpool will not fear Bayern Munich or Real Madrid

Champions League Gerrard says Liverpool should not be afraid of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid

Steven Gerrard has given his opinion on Liverpool's possible final opponents.

  • Published:
Marcelo, Sergio Ramos Toni Kroos play Real Madrid are the reigning European champions (Twitter/Champions League)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Steven Gerrard has stated that Liverpool should not be afraid of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid should they meet either of them in the 2017/18 Champions League final.

Liverpool defeated Roma 5-2 in their first leg quarter-final clash, while Madrid defeated Bayern 1-2 at the Allianz Arena in their first leg clash.

With a healthy three-goal advantage, Liverpool are favourites to progress to the final but a one-goal difference leaves the second leg between Madrid and Bayern wide open.

Speaking while on punditry duties with BT Sport, Gerrard stated that Liverpool should not be afraid of either side as they both have weaknesses to be exploited.

Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard who made 710 appearances for Liverpool before joining the Galaxy in 2015, will take up a full-time role at the Reds' Kirkby youth complex play Steven Gerrard believes Liverpool can beat Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (AFP/File)

Gerrard suggested that Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and record breaking Mohammed Salah will find weaknesses in the Bayern and Madrid defense.

He said, “I think Jurgen and the boys will have watched that and both teams have big weaknesses Liverpool can exploit,”

Gerrard continued stating that with Liverpool’s advantage, they should progress when they travel to Roma but is not confident that Bayern can overturn Madrid’s lead at the Bernabeu to progress.

He added, “I think this Bayern team and squad they had tonight is not good enough to go to the Bernabeu and overturn this 2-1 lead,

“They need (Kingsley) Coman back, they need (David) Alaba back to give them some help.”

Mohamed Salah play With Mohammed Salah Liverpool are a force to reckon with this season

 

Asked on who he will prefer for his former team face in the final, Gerrard stated that he believes Bayern Munich are weaker and will like them to progress.

He said, “Bayern just. I think defensively they’d give you a few more chances than Madrid.

“I think Liverpool would have a better chance against Bayern.”

The second leg between Madrid and Bayern takes place on Tuesday, May 1 while Roma host Liverpool on Wednesday, Wednesday, May 2.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Chelsea Fabregas, Hazard others dress up for David Luiz's birthday partybullet
2 David Luiz Brazilian star celebrates Valentine with partnerbullet
3 Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star sends autographed jersey to Marcus Rashford
Champions League Real Madrid stars all suited as they touch down in Germany for clash against Bayern Munich
Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shape
Champions League Salah sets new Liverpool record in Roma win
Champions League Twitter users believe Salah is as good as Ronaldo and Messi after he destroyed Roma
Mohammed Salah Gerrard hails Liverpool star as 'best player in the world'
Sports One of the best footballers in the world refused to celebrate after scoring against his old team in the biggest game of his career

Football

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard Liverpool legend favourite to land Rangers job
Alcohol will not be sold at World Cup stadiums such as Moscow's Luzhniki -- but a loophole means fans might be able to bring recreational drugs to matches
Football Russia World Cup says yes to drugs... with a doctor's note
Marco Asensio and Sergio Ramos
Champions League An insider claims Real Madrid are scared of facing Liverpool in final
Germany defender Jerome Boateng is a doubt for the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid
Football Boateng, Neuer face race to be fit for World Cup