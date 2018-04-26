news

Steven Gerrard has stated that Liverpool should not be afraid of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid should they meet either of them in the 2017/18 Champions League final.

Liverpool defeated Roma 5-2 in their first leg quarter-final clash, while Madrid defeated Bayern 1-2 at the Allianz Arena in their first leg clash .

With a healthy three-goal advantage, Liverpool are favourites to progress to the final but a one-goal difference leaves the second leg between Madrid and Bayern wide open.

Speaking while on punditry duties with BT Sport, Gerrard stated that Liverpool should not be afraid of either side as they both have weaknesses to be exploited.

Gerrard suggested that Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and record breaking Mohammed Salah will find weaknesses in the Bayern and Madrid defense.

He said, “I think Jurgen and the boys will have watched that and both teams have big weaknesses Liverpool can exploit,”

Gerrard continued stating that with Liverpool’s advantage, they should progress when they travel to Roma but is not confident that Bayern can overturn Madrid’s lead at the Bernabeu to progress.

He added, “I think this Bayern team and squad they had tonight is not good enough to go to the Bernabeu and overturn this 2-1 lead,

“They need (Kingsley) Coman back, they need (David) Alaba back to give them some help.”

Asked on who he will prefer for his former team face in the final, Gerrard stated that he believes Bayern Munich are weaker and will like them to progress.

He said, “Bayern just. I think defensively they’d give you a few more chances than Madrid.

“I think Liverpool would have a better chance against Bayern.”

The second leg between Madrid and Bayern takes place on Tuesday, May 1 while Roma host Liverpool on Wednesday, Wednesday, May 2.