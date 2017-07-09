Lionel Messi enjoying honeymoon with his new wife

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Lionel Messi and wife, Antonella are enjoying their honeymoon in Ibiza before the hectic football season kicks off.

Lionel Messi and wife, Antonella Roccuzzo play Lionel Messi and wife enjoying their honeymoon ( instagram.com/antoroccuzzo88)

Following their huge wedding in Argentina on Friday, June 30 Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella are enjoying their honeymoon.

Messi and Antonella who have known each other and have two kids together finally wedded in a very expensive wedding ceremony.

The couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Ibiza before the hectic football season kicks off.

 

Messi is spending precious time with his family before he joins Barcelona pre-season camp which opens next week.

He was joined in Ibiza by his friend and teammate Luis Suarez who is also enjoying the holiday with his family.

Messi is expected to sign his new Barcelona contract when he joins them for pre-season.

Barcelona have already announced that the star has agreed to remain at the club until 2021.

"The deal will be signed in the coming weeks when Messi returns to the team for pre-season training," the club said in a statement.

