Kenneth Omeruo denies reported move to Wolves

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has denied reports linking him with a permanent move to English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Omeruo who is back at his parent club Chelsea for pre-season is still considering options ahead of the new season.
New reports emerged that he has agreed to personal terms with Wolves ahead of a permanent move.
The 23-year-old, however, took to Twitter to shut the reports down, replying a tweet of the report; “Is it my own Kenneth Omeruo? Or someone else? No truth to it.”
Omeruo’s future at Chelsea is not known yet although he is expected to be sold or thrown off again to another club again.
Since joining Chelsea in January 2012, Omeruo has had four loans at Ado Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor.
He signed a contract extension with Chelsea in August 2016.
He’s currently with Chelsea for pre-season and featured in their 8-2 friendly win over Fulham on Saturday, July 15.