Kenneth Omeruo denies reported move to Wolves

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has denied reports linking him with a permanent move to English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Omeruo who is back at his parent club Chelsea for pre-season is still considering options ahead of the new season.

New reports emerged that he has agreed to personal terms with Wolves ahead of a permanent move.

The 23-year-old, however, took to Twitter to shut the reports down, replying a tweet of the report; “Is it my own Kenneth Omeruo? Or someone else? No truth to it.”

ALSO READ: Omuero resumes pre-season with Chelsea

Omeruo’s future at Chelsea is not known yet although he is expected to be sold or thrown off again to another club again.

@iamOLUWAWAO Is it my own kenneth omeruo? Or someone else? — kenneth omeruo (@omeruo22) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Since joining Chelsea in January 2012, Omeruo has had four loans at Ado Den Haag, Middlesbrough, Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor.

ALSO READ: Chelsea are not the priority for Omeruo

He signed a contract extension with Chelsea in August 2016.

He’s currently with Chelsea for pre-season and featured in their 8-2 friendly win over Fulham on Saturday, July 15.