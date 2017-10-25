Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Kelechi Iheanacho scores first goal for Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker scores first goal for Leicester City in Carabao Cup win [Video]

Iheanacho scored and made an assist in Leicester City 3-1 win over Leeds United.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Leeds United in the Leeds United
Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho netted his first goal for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Leeds United on Tuesday, October 24 in the Carabao Cup.

After his goal for Leicester City in a pre-season friendly, Iheanacho had not found the net for his new club as he has struggled so far to make an impact.

It seems the 20-year-old has started to get his bearing at Leicester City as he scored and provided an assist against Leeds United on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Iheanacho says God brought him to football

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho was impressive on the night for Leicester City (Action Images via Reuters)

 

Leicester City caretaker coach Michael Appleton made eight changes to the side that won his first game in charge, a 2-1 Premier League at Swansea on Saturday.

Leeds United however started the brighter side with Jay-Roy Grot forcing a save from Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

The Championship side took the lead in the 26th minute through Pablo Hernandez who broke free of Marc Albrighton and Andy King to bend a ball which beat the Leicester City goalkeeper to put Leeds United in the lead.

Iheanacho equalised just four minutes later, getting on a poor clearance from the Leeds United goalkeeper but instead of shooting straight at goal as was urged by the home fans, the Nigerian striker controlled the ball to his left foot, picked a corner and slotted in from 20 yards.

 

Leicester City looked threatening from there with Islam Slimani missing a great chance early in the second half.

20 minutes from time, Iheanacho received a pass in the box and picked out Slimani who did well to reach the ball and put Leicester City in the lead.

In the dying minutes of the game, Riyad Mahrez sealed the win with a low shot from the corner after dribbling from the right wing.

What next under new manager

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho's goal was impressive, staying calm before picking out a spot to beat Leeds United goalkeeper (Getty Images)

Following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare, Iheanacho will now have to work with a new manager at Leicester City.

The Nigerian striker was signed by Shakespeare but injury and lack of fitness prevented him from having any sort of impact for the manager.

Former Southampton manager Claude Puel who is set to be appointed as the new Leicester City boss would have had a watchful eye on the game and what an impression Iheanacho has made.

His performance against Leeds United is exactly why Leicester City splashed £25m on him. He created chances, scored a goal and had an assist.

