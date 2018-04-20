Home > Sports > Football >

Kanu Nwankwo pays tribute to Arsene Wenger as manager quits Arsenal

Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal star says playing under Wenger was the best period of his career

Kanu says Arsene Wenger has left big shoes to fill at Arsenal when he leaves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kanu Nwankwo and Arsene Wenger play Kanu Nwankwo pays tribute to Arsene Wenger as manager quits Arsenal (Arsenal FC )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo has paid tribute to his former boss Arsene Wenger stating that playing under the manager was the best period of his career.

After recovering from a heart problem that threatened to cut short his promising career, Kanu joined Wenger at Arsenal and worked with him from 1999 to 2004.

Wenger shocked football world on Friday, April 20 by announcing that he will be quitting Arsenal at the end of the season.

 

Reacting to the news, Kanu who won two Premier League title and two FA Cup trophies under Wenger took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his former manager.

'Big shoes to fill'

Nwankwo Kanu play Kanu reignited his career at Arsenal (Evening Standard)
 

Big shoes for anyone to fill, playing for Arsenal under Arsene was one of the best period of my career, 2 premiership, 2 FA cups, The Invincibles, playing with some of the best-assembled players, influencing millions of fans in Africa to support this great club,” the 41-year-old wrote alongside a photo of him and the Frenchman.

Kanu clicked right away under Wenger, catching the eye with some brilliant moments, including his memorable hat-trick against Chelsea in a Premier League clash in November 1999.

Kanu went on to win his second African Player of the Year award for his performances for Arsenal in 1999.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Arsene Wenger Frenchman to step down as Arsenal manager at end of seasonbullet
2 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick...bullet
3 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker splashes over N50M on luxury...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List The 10 best Premier League goals by Africans
Kanu Nwankwo Arsenal legend, Henry says Kanu would have criticised Ozil
Football Football: Ten Arsene Wenger quotes
African Player of the Year Kanu Nwankwo is the last Nigerian player to win award
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star is the 4th Nigerian to win the Community Shield
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Nigerian forward set to play for Arsenal against Real Madrid
Kanu Nwankwo Arsene Wenger says former Arsenal striker was impactful in his career
Football Revolutionary to revolt: Wenger's legacy soured by Arsenal slide
Arsene Wenger Tributes, relief on Twitter as Arsenal manager quits after 22 years in charge
Pulse List Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Football

Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero Argentina striker might not recover on time to face Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup
Success Isaac and Brown Ideye
Brown Ideye, Success Isaac Nigeria duo relegated with Malaga
Uche Nwofor
Uche Nwofor Former Super Eagles striker rejoins Enugu Rangers
Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger
Pulse List Top 5 Arsene Wenger signings at Arsenal