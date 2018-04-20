news

Former Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo has paid tribute to his former boss Arsene Wenger stating that playing under the manager was the best period of his career.

After recovering from a heart problem that threatened to cut short his promising career, Kanu joined Wenger at Arsenal and worked with him from 1999 to 2004.

Wenger shocked football world on Friday, April 20 by announcing that he will be quitting Arsenal at the end of the season.

Reacting to the news, Kanu who won two Premier League title and two FA Cup trophies under Wenger took to his Instagram to pay tribute to his former manager.

'Big shoes to fill'

“Big shoes for anyone to fill, playing for Arsenal under Arsene was one of the best period of my career, 2 premiership, 2 FA cups, The Invincibles, playing with some of the best-assembled players, influencing millions of fans in Africa to support this great club,” the 41-year-old wrote alongside a photo of him and the Frenchman.

Kanu clicked right away under Wenger, catching the eye with some brilliant moments, including his memorable hat-trick against Chelsea in a Premier League clash in November 1999.

Kanu went on to win his second African Player of the Year award for his performances for Arsenal in 1999.