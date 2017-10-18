Imama Amapakabo unveiled as coach of El-Kanemi Warriors

Former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo has signed a two-year-contract with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

Amapakabo led Rangers to the NPFL title in 2016 before leaving the Enugu-based club in controversial circumstance last season .

The coach was on Tuesday, October 17 unveiled by El-Kanemi in Maiduguri after signing a two-year contract worth N750, 000 per month and a sign-on fee of N15 million.

The coach will reportedly get 50% of his sign-on fee before the start of the new NPFL season.

“This is now a reality and a new challenge for me. I appreciate the management of El-Kanemi for this great honour to work with this great team. I am looking forward to work with the best group in the league and hopefully we will make a big statement next season,” Amapakabo said at his unveiling according to Naija Football Plus.

Amapakabo was signed after the sacking of Ladan Bosso who led El-Kanemi to a sixth-place finish in the just-concluded NPFL season.

The coach will be hoping to replicate his success with Enugu Rangers at his new club.