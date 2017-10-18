Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Imama Amapakabo unveiled as coach of El-Kanemi Warriors

Imama Amapakabo Former Enugu Rangers to earn N750, 000 monthly as coach of El-Kanemi

Amapakabo will get N750, 000 per month and a sign-on fee of N15m from El-Kanemi Warriors.

  • Published:
Imama Amapakabo play Imama Amapakabo has been unveiled as coach of El-Kanemi Warriors (Twitter/El-Kanemi Warriors)
Former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo has signed a two-year-contract with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri.

Amapakabo led Rangers to the NPFL title in 2016 before leaving the Enugu-based club in controversial circumstance last season.

The coach was on Tuesday, October 17 unveiled by El-Kanemi in Maiduguri after signing a two-year contract worth N750, 000 per month and a sign-on fee of N15 million.

Imama Amapakabo play Imama Amapakabo has been unveiled as coach of El-Kanemi Warriors (Twitter/Score Nigeria)

 

The coach will reportedly get 50% of his sign-on fee before the start of the new NPFL season.

This is now a reality and a new challenge for me. I appreciate the management of El-Kanemi for this great honour to work with this great team. I am looking forward to work with the best group in the league and hopefully we will make a big statement next season,” Amapakabo said at his unveiling according to Naija Football Plus.

Rangers title aspiration still on course, says Coach play Imama Amapakabo led Enugu Rangers to the title in 2016 (Sundiata Post)

 

Amapakabo was signed after the sacking of Ladan Bosso who led El-Kanemi to a sixth-place finish in the just-concluded NPFL season.

The coach will be hoping to replicate his success with Enugu Rangers at his new club.

