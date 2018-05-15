news

It is no longer news that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles have reached an agreement over 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses for the players.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the NFF are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Super Eagles players do not have grievances over unpaid bonuses during the World Cup.

Before the friendly game against Argentina in Russia in November 2017, the NFF had a series of meetings with senior players of the Super Eagles including captain Mikel John Obi, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr was also in the meetings.

$2.8m for Super Eagles

At the first meeting, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick told Super Eagles senior players of the $8m Nigeria were to get from FIFA for the World Cup and asked the players to go discuss how much they want from it.

In a second meeting, Mikel Obi on behalf of the other players told the NFF that they wanted 30% which was about $2.8m.

“We asked them ‘what do you guys want’ FIFA is giving us $8m, and I told Mikel, you can go to your room, think about it and come back,” NFF boss Pinick said when giving details of these meetings during a Monday, May 14 breakfast show on Channels Television.

“They went and came back and said we have agreed on 30% which translate to about $2.8m.”

After the verbal agreement, Shehu Dikko who is one of the Vice-Presidents of the NFF drew up the agreement, sent it to the federation lawyers with the signatures of NFF top officials, Rohr and the players.

Pinnick and Sanusi signed for the NFF while Rohr and Yusuf signed for the technical crew and Mikel Obi and Musa signed for the players.

Pinnick stressed the readiness of the NFF to do whatever they can to make the Super Eagles happy and focused on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“During their recent friendly games, we chartered luxury buses and gave them luxury accommodation,” Pinnick added.

“Everything that we need to do, we have done. As we speak we are on the verge of raising the $2.8m and as soon as it comes, we hand it over to them.”

The issue of bonus has a disruptive one for the Nigerian national teams over the years.

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Super Eagles threatened not to train in protest over unpaid bonuses.