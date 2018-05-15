Home > Sports > Football >

How NFF and Super Eagles shared $8m from 2018 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles How NFF and players reached an agreement over 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses

Details of the meetings between the NFF and Super Eagles on 2018 World Cup bonuses.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play How NFF and Super Eagles reached an agreement over 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It is no longer news that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Super Eagles have reached an agreement over 2018 FIFA World Cup bonuses for the players.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the NFF are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Super Eagles players do not have grievances over unpaid bonuses during the World Cup.

Before the friendly game against Argentina in Russia in November 2017, the NFF had a series of meetings with senior players of the Super Eagles including captain Mikel John Obi, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr was also in the meetings.

John Mikle Obi, Kenneth Omeruo, Ahmed Musa, Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick play The NFF had a meeting with senior Super Eagles players in November 2017, to discuss their 2018 World Cup bonuses (Twitter/Seyi Akinwunmi)

 

$2.8m for Super Eagles

At the first meeting, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick told Super Eagles senior players of the $8m Nigeria were to get from FIFA for the World Cup and asked the players to go discuss how much they want from it.

In a second meeting, Mikel Obi on behalf of the other players told the NFF that they wanted 30% which was about $2.8m.

We asked them ‘what do you guys want’ FIFA is giving us $8m, and I told Mikel, you can go to your room, think about it and come back,” NFF boss Pinick said when giving details of these meetings during a Monday, May 14 breakfast show on Channels Television.

They went and came back and said we have agreed on 30% which translate to about $2.8m.

After the verbal agreement, Shehu Dikko who is one of the Vice-Presidents of the NFF drew up the agreement, sent it to the federation lawyers with the signatures of NFF top officials, Rohr and the players.

Pinnick and Sanusi signed for the NFF while Rohr and Yusuf signed for the technical crew and Mikel Obi and Musa signed for the players.

Gernot Rohr and Ajamu Pinnick play NFF boss Pinnick (pictured here with Gernot Rohr (left)) wants to make sure the Super Eagles are focused on just football matters during the World Cup (NFF)

 

Pinnick stressed the readiness of the NFF to do whatever they can to make the Super Eagles happy and focused on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

During their recent friendly games, we chartered luxury buses and gave them luxury accommodation,” Pinnick added.  

Everything that we need to do, we have done. As we speak we are on the verge of raising the $2.8m and as soon as it comes, we hand it over to them.”

The issue of bonus has a disruptive one for the Nigerian national teams over the years.

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Super Eagles threatened not to train in protest over unpaid bonuses.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Rohr calls up Mikel, Moses, Iwobi, 27 others for campbullet
2 Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender to wed partner in Turkey, Iyanya,...bullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Why NFF are paying 2018 World Cup allowances in March
Super Eagles NFF have identified two camps in Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles Nigeria drop 9 places in November FIFA Ranking
Super Eagles NFF boss Pinnick targets 5 friendly games ahead of 2018 World Cup
Super Eagles Players agree deal on 2018 FIFA World Cup allowances, bonuses with NFF
Nigeria Football Federation NFF to use N6.4B on projects in 2018
Super Eagles Nigeria get N180M from CAF for World Cup preparation
Russia 2018 Super Eagles can make it to the quarter finals of the World Cup - Ikpeba
Super Eagles NFF request N720M from FIFA to pay World Cup qualification bonus

Football

Kayode Olanrewaju
Olanrewaju Kayode Nigerian striker held by customs in Greek airport over illegal possession of cash
Injured Manuel Neuer was named in Germany's extended 27-man World Cup squad on Tuesday
Football Injured Neuer in German World Cup squad as frictions stir
Alexandre Pato has rejuvenated his injury-disrupted career in China
Football Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters
Fagner
Fagner Brazilian right-back celebrates with family after his name was announced in 2018 World Cup squad