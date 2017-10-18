Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Hazard :  Striker rescues Chelsea in six-goal Roma thriller

Hazard Striker rescues Chelsea in six-goal Roma thriller

Eden Hazard came to Chelsea's rescue after his side blew a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017 play

Chelsea's midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eden Hazard came to Chelsea's rescue after his side blew a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's team looked on course for a comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge thanks to first half goals from David Luiz and Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

But Roma's Aleksandar Kolarov struck before half-time to spark a stirring fightback from the Serie A side.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko bagged a brace after the interval to give Roma the lead, only for Hazard to spare Chelsea's blushes with a late leveller.

Chelsea remain two points clear of Roma at the top of Group C, but this was the latest in a growing list of alarming displays from the Premier League champions.

Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly held a lengthy inquest with his squad in the aftermath of Saturday's shock 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace and this erratic performance -- which extended their winless run to three matches -- may well spark another dressing down from the Italian.

After being penned into their own half early on, Chelsea conjured an electric counter, but Alvaro Morata, showing signs of rust after his injury lay-off, shot tamely at Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Roma's striker Edin Dzeko (C) celebrates after scoring his second goal against Chelsea with defender Aleksandar Kolarov at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017 play

Roma's striker Edin Dzeko (C) celebrates after scoring his second goal against Chelsea with defender Aleksandar Kolarov at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017

(AFP)

Roma were undaunted and Diego Perotti galloped forward for a stinging strike that whistled over.

Brazil defender Luiz had been missing in action during that Roma raid, but the part-time midfielder recovered his bearings to put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute.

Stealing possession inside the Roma half, Luiz initially tried a defence-splitting pass, but when that was blocked, he seized on the rebound and curled a fine first-time finish past Becker from 20 yards.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan wasted a golden chance to equalise when he shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

That miss seemed fatal for Roma when Hazard scored Chelsea's second in the 37th minute.

It was Hazard who started the attack, pouncing in midfield and picking out Morata.

While Morata sized up his options, Hazard was sprinting into the Roma area, where he met his team-mate's deft cross with a cool close-range finish.

Warning signs

Hazard's first club goal of the season should have put Chelsea on cruise control, but they remained far from convincing and Roma were back in the game three minutes later.

Kolarov took possession wide on the left edge of the Chelsea area, surged past Cesar Azpilicueta and blasted a fierce strike that deflected in off Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea's defender David Luiz celebrates after scoring during a UEFA Champions league match against Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017 play

Chelsea's defender David Luiz celebrates after scoring during a UEFA Champions league match against Roma at Stamford Bridge in London on October 18, 2017

(AFP)

Roma had won only once in their 15 games in England, but the way they were bossing possession suggested a memorable escape wasn't out of the question.

The warning signs were there when Courtois was forced to stick out a boot to stop Dzeko converting Kolarov's cross early in the second half.

Conte responded to Chelsea's struggles by sending on Pedro for Luiz and moving Cesc Fabregas into a more defensive midfield role.

But the switch failed to stem the tide and Roma equalised thanks to Dzeko's moment of magic in the 64th minute.

Federico Fazio spotted Dzeko's run and lofted a perfectly-weighted high pass that dipped into the Bosnian's path.

Dzeko contorted his body in mid-air to meet the ball with a sublime volley that flashed past Courtois.

Conte's side were stunned, but Dzeko wasn't finished yet and he put Roma ahead in the 70th minute.

Kolarov's inswinging free-kick caught Chelsea flat-footed and Dzeko headed home from close-range.

But, just as Chelsea looked sunk, Hazard bailed them out, ghosting into the Roma area to equalise with a glancing header from Pedro's 75th minute cross.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet
2 Super Eagles NFF to receive N4.5B from FIFA after qualifying for 2018...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Related Articles

Atletico Madrid Club suffers champions League bid suffers blow in Azerbaijan
Antonio Conte Manager blames Chelsea's injury woes on hectic schedule
Chelsea Alonso says club have no margin for error
Champions League Echoes of George Best as Manchester United and Benfica collide
Champions League United, Chelsea aim to stamp authority
Champions League Chelsea star Hazard aims to seize spotlight
Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back ruled out for 4 weeks with hamstring injury
Newcastle Ashley puts EPL club up for sale
Nigerian Players Abroad Onyekuru, Ighalo on fire, Iwobi suffers defeat, Uzoho debuts in La Liga
Premier League With Steve Dede 5 things we learnt from matchday 8

Football

Barcelona's Lionel Messi shoots to score his goal number 100 in a European competition during their UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Ocotber 18, 2017
Barcelona Downpour drowns out plea for dialogue
AC Milan's coach Vincenzo Montella, pictured on October 15, 2017, received the backing of club chief Marco Fassone in the wake of defeat
Montella Coach looking for Milan 'spark' against AEK
Qarabag's Donald Guerrier and Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko vie for the ball during their UEFA Champions League match between Qarabag in Baku on October 18, 2017
Atletico Madrid Club suffers champions League bid suffers blow in Azerbaijan
Algerian former football player Rabah Madjer, 58, becomes the country's fifth national coach in three years and must pick up the pieces after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup
Algeria Madjer named new coach