news

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has applauded the plan of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to have football pitches in every street in Nigeria.

Infantino was in Lagos on a two-day visit where he attended the NFF Awards on Monday, February 19 and presided over over the FIFA Executive Football Summit Lagos 2018 that held on Tuesday, February 20.

Infantino applauds NFF

Speaking to the press after the summit, Infantino applauded the NFF led by president Amaju Pinnick and their vision and plans for football in Nigeria.

“I will start by commending the support that we got from the NFF for this programme,” the FIFA boss said.

“Excellent work was done by the NFF team to facilitate the holding of the Summit and FIFA is grateful for this.

“The presentation by the NFF President was brilliant, and it captured the great work that the administration has done over the past two years. The plan for Mini-Secretariats and Football Pitches in all the States of Nigeria deserves applause and support of everyone involved in Nigerian Football."

Infantino also praised the incredible progress of football in African countries and noted that a country from the region can win the FIFA World Cup.

“So much is now possible and there are a couple of strong African teams heading to Russia,” Infantino added.

“My objective at FIFA is to develop football at the highest level around the world and in all places. We will begin to see the results of this investment very soon.”