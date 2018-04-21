Home > Sports > Football >

Enyimba are the NPFL side that progressed to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba International were on Saturday, April 21 drawn in group C of the D CAF Confederation Cup along with Willamsville of Ivory Coast , Club Athletique of Congo and Djoliba of Mali.

Enyimba are the only representatives from the NPFL that progressed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Peoples Elephants progressed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they saw of South African side Bidvest Wits with an aggregate scoreline 1-1 and qualified on away goals.

Other Nigeria representatives such as Akwa United, Plateau United and MFM FC all lost out at the last round of qualification.

They will face Willamsville of Ivory Coast, Club Athletique of Congo and Malian side Djoliba who knocked out MFM.

The first group stage match will be on Sunday, May 6 and the last group stage match will be on Sunday, August 29.

