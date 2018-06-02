Home > Sports > Football >

England Vs Nigeria: International friendly preview.

England Vs Nigeria Super Eagles looking to fine tune 2019 World Cup preparation with Wembley friendly

England host Nigeria in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday, June 2 as both countries prepare for the 2018 World Cup.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play England Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles looking to fine tune 2019 World Cup preparation with Wembley friendly (Action Images via Reuters)
After the weary journey from Uyo to Port Harcourt, to Abuja and then England, the Super Eagles couldn't wait to get to the London where they have settled in at the Hilton London Wembley ahead of the friendly game against England on Saturday, June 2.

The friendly game against England will not be their first match ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the 1-1 draw against Congo DR is considered to be a farewell match to Nigerians ahead of the summer tournament in Russia rather than a preparatory game.

Odion Ighalo play The Super Eagles train at Wembley on Friday before the game against England (Action Images via Reuters)

 

The game against London presents a chance for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to test his team against a very viable opposition in England. One which also bears a close resemblance to a 2018 World Cup Group D opponent Iceland.

There is also a feeling that Rohr’s starting XI against England will be the same when Nigeria file out for their 2018 World Cup opener for against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

Rohr now has his full side with him, apart from Moses Simon who has been ruled out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia because of an injury.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi will on familiar territory when Nigeria face England at Wembley (Action Images via Reuters)

 

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is still a doubt after training alone since joining the Super Eagles camp more than a week ago.

Fresh from winning the FA Cup with Chelsea, Victor Moses has joined up with his teammates in London and is likely to start against England.

Audition for players

Gernot Rohr play Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr (left) still has to drop some players ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Action Images via Reuters)
 

Super Eagles boss Rohr will also be looking to experiment with the players that are yet to convince him.

I know 20 of the 23 players I want to choose for the World Cup already, I’m just waiting to make the decisions on the remaining three,” Rohr told a press conference before the game against DR Congo.

While probably trying out his starting XI against England, Rohr will also be looking to give out auditioning opportunities to the few players he is not convinced about.

He has to drop one fullback from the pool of Tyronne Ebuehi, Ola Aina, Shehu Abdullahi, Elderson Echiejile and Bryan Idowu.

While one from the trio of Mikel Agu, John Ogu and Joel Obi must be dropped before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Physical challenge

Raheem Sterling play Raheem Sterling expects a physical challenge against Nigeria (Action Images via Reuters)
 

For England, Nigeria present the physical challenge they expect from 2018 World Cup Group G opponents Panama.

''I think we got a great physical team but I know for the fact that the Nigerian team will be as physical as us and technical as us but it's going to be a game of the day,” England star Raheem Sterling told Extratimesoccerlive ahead of the game.

''It is a friendly but I don't think it would be a friendly game because both teams are really going to get prepared and be ready.''

