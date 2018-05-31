news

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has stated that the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Three Lions of England will be a physical encounter.

The Super Eagles take on the Three Lions of England in an international friendly scheduled for Saturday, June 2.

Sterling is among the 23 players that could feature in the game which will be played at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking in an interview with Extratimesoccerlive, Sterling stated that the game between the two countries will be a physical encounter.

He said, ''I probably got more ticket requests than I have any game at Wembley, that's for sure.

''I think we got a great physical team but I know for the fact that the Nigerian team will be as physical as us and technical as us but it's going to be a game of the day.”

Sterling also further stated that despite the game being a friendly it will be a highly contested affair.

He said, ''It is a friendly but I don't think it would be a friendly game because both teams are really going to get prepared and be ready.''

Sterling will be familiar with some Super Eagles players such as Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho who he played with in the Premier League at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

The game will be a preparatory match for the Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup opening game against Croatia while the Three Lions aim to use the game to prepare for their opener against Tunisia.