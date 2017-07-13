Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Douglas Costa :  Juve swoops for Bayern winger

Douglas Costa Juve swoops for Bayern winger

Juve can purchase Costa outright for 40 million euros ($45.7 million) if they trigger the option before July 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian football player Douglas Costa (C) is surrounded by supporters and photographers upon his arrival at the Juventus' Medical Center in Turin on July 12, 2017 play

Brazilian football player Douglas Costa (C) is surrounded by supporters and photographers upon his arrival at the Juventus' Medical Center in Turin on July 12, 2017

(AFP)

James Rodriguez Colombian player to rekindle career under Ancelotti at Bayern
Douglas Costa The Liverpool target is in talks with Juventus
Diego Souza Player gets Brazil chance against Australia
Brazil Coach Tite recalls Luiz for Argentina, Australia friendlies
Bundesliga Bayern Munich in top gear ahead of decisive April
Bundesliga Darmstadt should lose 18-0 at Bayern, says president
Bundesliga Bayern boss backs under-fire Ancelotti
Kingsley Coman Bayern snap up Juventus winger on permanent deal
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juventus have signed Brazil international winger Douglas Costa on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich with an option to make the move permanent, the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

Juve can purchase Costa outright for 40 million euros ($45.7 million) if they trigger the option before July 2018 and will pay Bayern an initial six million euros for the 26-year-old as part of the loan agreement.

Costa's departure comes a day after Bayern completed a deal for Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan.

Costa scored 14 goals and provided 27 assists in 77 appearances for Bayern, winning the Bundesliga twice in as many seasons after moving to Germany from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015.

"I'd like to thank Douglas for his performances. After two successful years and four titles it was his big wish to take on a new challenge," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We granted his request, and we wish him and his family all the best for the future in Italy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for...bullet
2 Kanu Nwankwo How wife of Super Eagles great saved his life following...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo with new baby and...bullet

Football

Chelsea players take part in a training session at their Cobham training facility in Stoke D'Abernon, southwest of London, on March 8, 2016
Chelsea Players will have to watch their timing
This photo taken on March 18, 2017 shows Cologne's French striker Anthony Modeste shooting the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match of FC Cologne vs Hertha Berlin
Anthony Modeste French striker swaps Cologne for China
Tiemoue Bakayoko
Tiemoue Bakayoko Midfielder to have Chelsea medicals after Monaco agree to a deal
Celtic retain a Catholic heritage but Linfield's associations are Protestant, so there will be no Celtic fans present at Windsor Park for the Champions League clash at Windsor Park
Belfast Ireland braces for high-octane visit of Celtic