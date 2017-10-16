Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Chelsea news: Victor Moses out for 4 weeks with hamstring

Victor Moses Chelsea wing-back ruled out for 4 weeks with hamstring injury

After a scan, Chelsea initial diagnosis put the recovery time of the wing-back at a minimum of four weeks.

  • Published:
Victor Moses play Victor Moses (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has been ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 14.

Moses suffered the hamstring injury after raising his leg to collect a ball and had to substituted in the 40th minute of the game which Chelsea went on to lose.

After a scan, Chelsea initial diagnosis put the recovery time of the wing-back at a minimum of four weeks which means he will miss games against Roma (Champions League), Watford and Manchester United.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses (Instagram/thechelsealadyinc)

 

Moses hamstring injury is Chelsea’s third following similar injuries to N’Golo Kante and Alvara Morata.

While Morata is expected to be fit for the Wednesday Champions League clash against Roma, Kante is set to be out for the rest of October.

“I think, in this moment, for us it's a very difficult moment. When you start a game without Morata and without Kante, it's not simple,” Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said following the injury to Moses.

Above all if, during the game, another important player in your team has an injury too like Moses. I hope to have him back very soon because this moment is very difficult for us.”

Victor Moses play Victor Moses (Twitter/Thechelseafeed)

 

“To lose three or four players, it's a big problem for us. But, despite this, we have to find the will to fight.

“I think this season will be very difficult and, for this reason, we have to put 150% in.

“It's not enough to put 100 percent in like last season. I think this season, me first, the staff and the players have to put in 150 percent because the season will be very difficult.

“We want to try and be competitive in all competitions, but it won't be easy.

“For sure Moses is out because he's injured. I don't know if his injury is serious or not. I hope not.

“Kante and Drinkwater are still out, and I hope to have Morata back for this (Roma) game.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 5 things we learnt from...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Players Abroad Onyekuru, Ighalo on fire, Iwobi suffers defeat, Uzoho debuts in La Liga
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Algeria on November 10
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelsea
Tammy Abraham NFF still hopeful over Chelsea striker
Victor Moses Chelsea star arrives late in camp because of ‘family issues’
Nigeria Vs Zambia How Super Eagles players spent Wednesday in camp
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
Super Eagles Moses, Abdullahi make CAF’s best X1 players from Matchday 5 of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Victor Moses Super Eagles star injured in Chelsea’s away loss to Crystal Palace

Football

Henry Onyekuru
Nigerian Players Abroad Onyekuru, Ighalo on fire, Iwobi suffers defeat, Uzoho debuts in La Liga
Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is the subject of a corruption probe by Swiss investigators examining the sale of World Cup media rights
Paris Saint-Germain 'No impact' on French club from president's probe
Raheem Sterling said he sees his long-term future at Premier League leaders Manchester City and has no interest in a move to Arsenal
Raheem Sterling Man City's forward never considered Arsenal move
Inter Milan's captain forward Mauro Icardi (L) shows his jersey to supporters as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the Italian Serie A football match against AC Milan October 15, 2017
Serie A Inter in title chase, Milan in freefall