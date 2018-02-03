news

All is set for Nigeria to rule Africa again, as only Morocco stand between the Super Eagles and glory.

Route to the Final

The Home based team have improved since their disappointing goalless draw against Rwanda in their opening game, the Eagles upped their performance as they defeated Libya and Equatorial Guinea to progress to the quarterfinal.

Salisu Yusuf's team showed resilience to come from behind to see off Angola and progress to the semifinal, where a determined display saw them defeat Sudan despite a red card.

The Eagles now face a Morocco side yet to lose a game in the tournament, and have the competitions highest goalscorer in Ayoub El Kaabi.

Victory in sight

Salisu Yusuf was critised by many for his team selection which included 15 year old Nura Abdullahi ahead of some regular NPFL performers.

However, his selection has been justified as the team has bonded well since their stalemate against Rwanda.

Even though injury has ruled out Ikechukuwu Ezenwa and the impressive Sunday Faleye, the Eagles still have what it takes to be Champions.

Lesson learnt from WAFU Cup

The Eagles find themselves in a situation similar to their WAFU Cup final loss to Ghana.

The Eagles will do well to remember that they were favourites after they defeated Ghana in the group stage only to suffer a humiliating defeat in the final.

Salisu Yusuf should have told his players that the north Africans would provide a hostile atmosphere and will try to unsettle the Eagles early in the game.

Conclusion

The Eagles however have come to a stage where they can write their names in the sands of time, as victory would bring the Country its first triumph in the continental tournament.

The Super Eagles first team may have been absent form the last two AFCON tournaments, however victory on Sunday, February 4 will see Nigeria kings of Africa again.

3rd place Match

Saturday, February 3

Libya vs Sudan at the at the Grand stade Marrakech, (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time).

Final Match

Sunday, February 4

Sudan vs Nigeria at the Complexe Mohammed V , Casablanca (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time)