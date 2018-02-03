Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions to Super Eagles win over Sudan in semifinals of CHAN

Here are the reactions to the game between Nigeria and Sudan at the African Nations Championship (CHAN)

  Published:
Nigeria to play Sudan in Semi-final, Super Eagles Team B play Head Coach Salisu Yusuf was pleased with the Victory over Sudan (CAF)
Head Coach Salisu Yusuf said Morocco are beatable after the Super Eagles defeated Sudan in the semifinal of the African Nations Championship(CHAN).

The Eagles booked their passage to the final with a 1 - 0 victory of Sudan in the semifinal of the CHAN, and the Coach in charge has his sights set on beating in Morocco in the final.

Here are the Reactions after the match between Sudan and Nigeria.

Super Eagles Head Coach Salisu Yusuf admitted that the game was tough especially after the sending off midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi.

"It was really hard for both sides. They (Sudan) pushed us to the wall especially after the red card."

"We tried to go on the counter attack and make the defence compact defence so as not to give spaces for them at the back."

"They had some good moments but we defeated them in the end." Salisu said

Looking forward to the final game against hosts, Salisu stated that even though Morocco are yet to lose they are beatable. 

He said "For the game against Morocco, every team is beatable. If we do the right things, why not! We can beat Morocco."

Match winner Gabriel Okechukwu was excited about the victory, he said "I’m excited that we won. It was a collective effort not just one man effort. Kudos to the whole team. It was not an easy game but in the end, we emerged victorious."

Okechukwu who was given the man of the match award admitted he was sorry to see goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa get injured, "I felt bad when Ikechukwu Ezenwa was injured because for a player to get injured whilst playing is not a good feeling,"

"However, I did not panic because I knew the substitute (Ajiboye Oladele) was equal to the task." he said

Coach Sudan's Falcons Zdravko Logarusic, said his side did not deserve to lose against Nigeria.

He said, "Sometimes in football, you don’t deserve to lose but end up losing. Other times, you don’t deserve to win, but end up winning. Today was one of such days, Nigeria put the ball in the net, and that made the difference."

Logarusic was full of praise for his players and admitted Nigeria is a giant in African football.

He said, "We have boys who can compete against any country. Today, we did not play against just any country; it was Nigeria, which is a giant in football.

"It was good for African football. We have pick some experience and will prepare for the next game."

He also reserved praise for substitute keeper Dele Ajiboye who denied his side a goal,

"He started well and for me he is the Man of the Match. He is the one who gave Nigeria the final slot.

when they needed help at the back, he was the man who saved them." Logarusic said

Nigeria progress to the final to take on Morocco who have won all their matches, while Sudan take on Libya in the third place match.

3rd place Match

Saturday, February 3

Libya vs Sudan at the at the Grand stade Marrakech, (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time).

Final Match

Sunday, February 4

Sudan vs Nigeria  at the Complexe Mohammed V , Casablanca (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time)

