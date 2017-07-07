Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Carl Ikeme received support from De Gea, Cech, Casillas, Courtois

Carl Ikeme De Gea, Petr Cech, Casillas, Courtois send words of support to Super Eagles goalkeeper

Goalkeepers all around the world have sent goodwill messages to Ikeme who was diagnosed of acute leukaemia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme has gotten lots of support fro goalkeepers all over the world (Complete Sports)

Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr visits Super Eagles goalkeeper in England
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper makes 200 appearances for Wolves
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he will not watch AFCON 2017
Super Eagles First choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme out of Senegal game
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he’s speaking to Nigerian-born English players to switch
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper to miss 2017 AFCON qualifier against South Africa
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper nearing comeback
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemia
Carl Ikeme NFF express shock over acute leukaemia diagnosis of Super Eagles goalkeeper
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The football world has continued to show support for Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with the condition during pre-season testing.

Carl Ikeme play Ikeme will start chemotherapy immediately (Getty Images)

 

Since the announcement, football stars around the world have sent words of support and encouragement to the 31-year-old as he starts the long battle with the illness.

 

The goalkeeper’s union worldwide came out in full force to show support with top names like Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers tweeting their prayers for Carl.

 

Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo took to his official Twitter account to wish the goalkeeper a speedy recovery.

Get well soon bro @carlikeme we are praying for you,” Kanu wrote on Twitter.

 

Carl’s Super Eagles teammates like Alex Iwobi, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Ogenyi have all reacted on social media, sharing their prayers and good wishes for the goalkeeper.

ALSO READ: NFF react to Carl Ikeme's acute leukaemia

According to Wolves, Carl, 31 will immediately start a course of chemotherapy and the club has pleaded that the privacy of the goalkeeper and his family be respected during these trying times.

The medical condition was diagnosed after the player returned some abnormal blood test during his pre-season testing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Romelu Lukaku Striker is joining his best friend Pogba at Manchester Unitedbullet
2 Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper diagnosed with acute leukaemiabullet
3 Kelechi Nwakali, Chuba Akpom Nigerian players resume pre-season with...bullet

Football

Per Metersacer
Per Mertesacker Defender to become Arsenal Academy manager next season
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker close to Leicester City move
Excitement has rubbed off on the New Zealand players, who have described an "edge" at training which added to the World Cup flavour
Irish Lions Rugby team frenzy 'like World Cup' grips Auckland
Bradley Lowery
Bradley Lowery Terminally ill Sunderland young fan dies at 6