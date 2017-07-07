The football world has continued to show support for Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme who has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with the condition during pre-season testing .

Since the announcement, football stars around the world have sent words of support and encouragement to the 31-year-old as he starts the long battle with the illness.

You're In Our Prayers Carl, Stay Strong And Get Well Soon 🙏 https://t.co/r3W91aN3ty — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Get well soon bro @carlikeme we are praying for you🙏 https://t.co/Cku6ydbnZW — Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Be strong. Be brave. @Carl_Ikeme I'm by your side and my thoughts are with you and your family. #KeepStrong 👐 https://t.co/XNvG0ZpOji — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The goalkeeper’s union worldwide came out in full force to show support with top names like Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers tweeting their prayers for Carl.

Mucha mucha fuerza @Carl_Ikeme !! Te mando un gran abrazo!! 💪 https://t.co/49A1bBUygp — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo took to his official Twitter account to wish the goalkeeper a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon bro @carlikeme we are praying for you,” Kanu wrote on Twitter.

All the best @Carl_Ikeme ... 💪 https://t.co/4G9x8PbWXF — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Stay strong @Carl_Ikeme !! You will win this battle!! #gkunion https://t.co/aU0166tvMW — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Carl’s Super Eagles teammates like Alex Iwobi, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Ogenyi have all reacted on social media, sharing their prayers and good wishes for the goalkeeper.

Stay strong Carl Ikeme, I am sure you will overcome this battle! — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to Wolves, Carl, 31 will immediately start a course of chemotherapy and the club has pleaded that the privacy of the goalkeeper and his family be respected during these trying times.

The medical condition was diagnosed after the player returned some abnormal blood test during his pre-season testing.