Goalkeepers all around the world have sent goodwill messages to Ikeme who was diagnosed of acute leukaemia.
Carl’s club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 announced that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with the condition during pre-season testing.
Since the announcement, football stars around the world have sent words of support and encouragement to the 31-year-old as he starts the long battle with the illness.
The goalkeeper’s union worldwide came out in full force to show support with top names like Petr Cech, Iker Casillas, Thibaut Courtois, Shey Given, David de Gea, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ben Foster, Jack Butland, Asmir Begovic, Loris Karius and a host of other shot-stoppers tweeting their prayers for Carl.
Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo took to his official Twitter account to wish the goalkeeper a speedy recovery.
“Get well soon bro @carlikeme we are praying for you,” Kanu wrote on Twitter.
Carl’s Super Eagles teammates like Alex Iwobi, John Ogu, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Onazi Ogenyi have all reacted on social media, sharing their prayers and good wishes for the goalkeeper.
According to Wolves, Carl, 31 will immediately start a course of chemotherapy and the club has pleaded that the privacy of the goalkeeper and his family be respected during these trying times.
The medical condition was diagnosed after the player returned some abnormal blood test during his pre-season testing.