Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

CAF to vote 24 teams for AFCON, to be played in June/July

Africa Cup of Nations AFCON teams increased to 24 , tourney to be played in June/July

CAF are set to make official changes to AFCON. Making it a 24-team competition and shifting it from January/February to June/July

  • Published: , Refreshed:
African Cup of Nations (AFCON) play CAF have made some changes to AFCON (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations CAF 'think tank' to mull changes
Sudan FIFA lifts ban on African country
Africa Cup of Nations CAF propose changes to tournament
Ahmad Ahmad The key people behind CAF President
Amaju Pinnick NFF boss appointed president of AFCON and Media Committees of CAF
Rivers United Nigerian club in Group A of CAF Confederation Cup
Rivers United FC Nigerian club loses away at Uganda in CAF Confederation Cup
Nigeria Vs South Africa CAF appoint Tunisian referee for clash
Victor Moses CAF congratulate Chelsea star on Premier League win
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) are set to vote for changes to their premier tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

At a two-day two-day African Football Symposium which kicked off on Tuesday, July 18 CAF proposed a series of changes to AFCON- increasing the teams from 16 to 24, making it every four years and shifting the tournament from January, February to June/July.

2017 African Football Symposium play The proposals were made at the 2017 African Football Symposium (Twitter/CAF)

  

Ahead of the CAF Extra-Ordinary Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, July 21, CAF are set to make official changes to AFCON. Making it a 24-team competition and shifting it from January/February to June/July.

It would, however, still be played every two years.

Reasons for the changes

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick who is also an Executive Committee of CAF and chairman of the AFCON and Media Committees of CAF has given some reasons why CAF are deciding to bring changes to AFCON.

According to Pinnick, CAF are bringing the changes for sporting, commercial and infrastructural reasons.

Amaju Pinnick play NFF boss Amaju Pinnick says they are many benefits in the new changes (NFF)

  

He explained that a 24-team AFCON will open more opportunities for talented African players to showcase their talents citing Liberian legend George Weah who never played in the AFCON despite being World Player of the Year, African Player of the Year and European Player of the Year all in 1995.

He is from a nation (Liberia) many would consider a minnow in the African game. If we have a bigger AFCON, there will definitely be more talented players coming onto the stage, and we could just discover that the next ‘Weah’ would come from either Djibouti or Botswana,” Pinnick is quoted to say on the NFF website.

George Weah play George Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995 but could not play in the AFCON with Liberia (Sports Archive)

  

Pinnick also stated that a 24-team AFCON will allow more corporate organisations and stakeholders to be involved.

CAF will be richer and the Member Associations will surely benefit. When UEFA staged the European Championship in 2012, when it was a 16 –team event, they made a profit of $1.5 billion. Last year, when they staged a 24 –team event for the first time, they made $2.1 billion.”

Having a 24 –team AFCON will also compel the development of stadia facilities across the African continent, as CAF will certainly encourage co-hosting, and this will also ginger general infrastructural development in the continent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star confirms he expecting baby with his...bullet
2 Keisuke Honda Japan international arrives in Mexico, speaking Spanishbullet
3 Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season...bullet

Football

Omar Gonzalez of the US celebrates after scoring a goal against El Salvador during their 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final match, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 19
CONCACAF Gold Cup US battle into semi-finals
GGYAN.jpg
Asamoah Gyan Accra Academy pitch will produce great talents for Ghana
Video Asamoah Gyan reveals spending over GHC5 million on charity works
Andy Robertson has won 15 caps for Scotland
Andy Robertson Liverpool close in on Hull City defender signing