CAF propose to changes to AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) are proposing a series of change for their top football tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF have kicked off their two-day African Football Symposium on Tuesday, July 18 ahead of their Extra-Ordinary General Assembly on Friday, July 21.

Some of the key points to be discussed at the Football Symposium and Extra-Ordinary General Assembly will some changes to the format of AFCON.

According to a report from the official website of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), CAF are proposing to increase the number of teams at AFCON from 16-24, switch the finals from January to summer and make it every four years.

The reports state that more revenues for CAF, African FAs, more teams and more fans are some of the benefits the proposal is projecting for the changes.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick who is also an Executive Committee of CAF and chairman of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and Media Committees of CAF is in Morocco for the African Football Symposium and CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly.

NFF Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, former NFF General Secretary Musa Amadu and Director of Communications Ademola Olajire are in the Nigeria delegation in Morocco.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and the President of the Federation Royale Marocaine de Football, Fouzi Lekjaa are chief hosts of the symposium taking place at the International Conference Centre, Mohammed VI, Skhirat.