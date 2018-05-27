Home > Sports > Football >

Bale hailed, Karius blamed as Liverpool lose to Real Madrid

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Twitter blames 'stupid' Karius, hail Bale after Champions League final

Twitter users revealed contrasting reviews for Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and Loris Karius.

  • Published:
Loris Karius and Karim Benzema play Karius and Bale grab the headlines after Champions League final (PA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final on Saturday, May 26 was much talked about on Twitter as both teams had contrasting reviews after the game.

Players from both Liverpool and Real Madrid were scrutinised for their performances, but the most talked about were Mohamed Salah, Loris Karius and Gareth Bale.

Mohamed Salah forced off by Sergio Ramos

Coming into the Champions League final, Salah has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool and was identified as a threat, 30 minutes into the first half he was forced off by a tackle by Ramos which caused his severe pain in his shoulder, fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Some supporters revealed that there was no malice intended by the Real Madrid skipper.

play Lothar Karius apologises to Liverpool supporters

 

While some thought the accident was intentional to rule Salah out of the match.

 

Karius or Judas Iscariot?

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was singled out to blame for gifting Real Madrid two cheap goals in the final.

 

Gareth Bale steps out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow

For a long time Gareth Bale has been criticised for hiding in the big games, but he exploded after being brought on with two match winning goals, and his performance were recognised on Twitter.

 

The Champions League final will be remembered for Gareth Bale's two cracking goals which has set up a UEFA Super Cup meeting with neighbours Atletico Madrid at the start of next season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and how...bullet
2 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watchbullet
3 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet

Related Articles

Champions League Steven Gerrard says Liverpool will achieve something special against Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalike
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid captain leads celebrations after Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star wins 3 Player of the Year awards in one night
Champions League Liverpool camp in Spain to prepare for Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final
Champions League Serbian referee Mazic to officiate Real Madrid Vs Liverpool final
Liverpool Salah, Firmino others get gifts as they arrive Kiev for Champions League finals
Champions League Gerrard says Liverpool should not be afraid of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid
Mohammed Salah Roma say they sold Liverpool star because of FFP restrictions

Football

Lucky 13: Gareth Bale scored twice to win Real Madrid a 13th European Cup
Football Bale steps out of Ronaldo's shadow to finally shine for Real
Gareth Bale
Champions League Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win 3rd title
Real Madrid fans celebrate at the Santiago Bernabeu after the club's latest Champions League triumph
Football Real fans rejoice at Bernabeu after European success
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed his fifth Champions League winner's medal on Saturday
Football Ronaldo casts doubt over Real Madrid future