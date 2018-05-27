news

Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final on Saturday, May 26 was much talked about on Twitter as both teams had contrasting reviews after the game.

Players from both Liverpool and Real Madrid were scrutinised for their performances, but the most talked about were Mohamed Salah, Loris Karius and Gareth Bale.

Mohamed Salah forced off by Sergio Ramos

Coming into the Champions League final, Salah has been a talismanic figure for Liverpool and was identified as a threat, 30 minutes into the first half he was forced off by a tackle by Ramos which caused his severe pain in his shoulder, fans of Liverpool and Real Madrid took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Some supporters revealed that there was no malice intended by the Real Madrid skipper.

While some thought the accident was intentional to rule Salah out of the match.

Karius or Judas Iscariot?

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was singled out to blame for gifting Real Madrid two cheap goals in the final.

Gareth Bale steps out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow

For a long time Gareth Bale has been criticised for hiding in the big games, but he exploded after being brought on with two match winning goals, and his performance were recognised on Twitter.

The Champions League final will be remembered for Gareth Bale's two cracking goals which has set up a UEFA Super Cup meeting with neighbours Atletico Madrid at the start of next season.